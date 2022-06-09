Thompson sophomore earns offer from the Crimson Tide

Anquon Fegans, 2025 cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier players in his class. Fegans received his first offer from Georgia in January 2021. His latest offer is from Alabama after impressing Nick Saban during the Tide's camp on Wednesday.

"Coach Saban told me about the offer," Fegans said. "He said he liked the way I played today. He loved my film, and he said he wanted to see if I could play corner.

"It was great working with T-Rob (Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson). I feel like I did pretty good. My family was very excited. I talked to Tre'Quon (Fegans older brother and also a freshman defensive back for the Crimson Tide). He said he liked the way I played today."

Alabama was the first camp of the summer for Fegans. He plans to attend a few more camps, but he does not have anything scheduled at this time. He will likely return to Tuscaloosa a few more times even if it's just to spend time with his brother.

Fegans said he didn't grow up a fan of any particular school. He was a big fan of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton during his playing days for the Tigers. Alabama is one of 16 offers which also includes Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

"I didn't expect the offer," he said on Wednesday evening. "I like the culture. I like the way the program is and how they run things."

He recorded 50 tackles and two interceptions for the Class 7A state champions during the 2021 season.

