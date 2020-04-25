A day after seeing a record four offensive players selected in the first round of the NFL draft, Alabama’s defense stole the show Friday night. The Crimson Tide had five defenders selected on Day 2 of the draft, bringing its total to nine players overall through three rounds.

Former Alabama Crimson TIde Trevon Diggs receives the call letting him know he's been selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Photo | Getty Images

Safety Xavier McKinney got things started for Alabama when he was selected No. 36 overall by the New York Giants. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was the next off the board when he was taken No. 51 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. He was quickly followed by Raekwon Davis, who went No. 56 overall to the Miami Dolphins. Alabama had two linebackers selected in the third round as Terrell Lewis went No. 84 overall to the Los Angeles Rams while Anfernee Jennings was taken three picks later by the New England Patriots. Here are a few highlights of what some of Friday night’s Alabama draftees had to say following their selections.

Xavier McKinney

Where you surprised the Giants took you where they did? Did you have a lot of interaction with them leading up to the draft? “It was a long first day. Of course, I thought I was going to hear my name called that first day, so it was kind of a tough night, kind of a tough pill to swallow for me. But you know coming into this second day, I just thought today was going to be better, which it was. I really didn’t know what was going to happen, but I was praying that something good would happen, and you know it did. And I’m thankful to be a Giant, and I’m happy and my family’s happy. It’s going to be a good night.” Describe the strengths you’re going to bring to this team. “I just love making plays. I try to go out there every time and just make my team better. I try to put us in the best possible positions that we can be in as aw team. I just like making plays for my team, for my coaches. That’s who I play for, and of course the fans. That’s something I’m really excited for and ready for when I get up to New York.” Have you talked to head coach Joe Judge yet? “I’ve talked to him. I didn’t really know him prior to when we talked over this whole process. I actually didn’t know that he was coaching at Bama at the time point. I know he’s a great coach. I know he’s got a lot of things from the things I did at Bama are kind of the same way he tries to do things. So for me, I’ll be likable just being there and being a part of the Giants nation. I’m pretty excited for it, and I’m ready for the opportunity.”

Trevon Diggs

What’s it like talking to Jerry Jones on the phone “I’ve always been a fan of Jerry, like it’s amazing. When I first talked to him, I was a little starstruck because it was like, ‘This is Jerry Jones I’m talking to.’ I was starstruck, but I love the Dallas Cowboys. I love everything about the Dallas Cowboys. I love the program, so I’m excited. I’m really excited.” What was that moment like when you got the call that you were being drafted? “It was amazing. My heart dropped when I got the call. I was kind of like, I don’t know, I paused for a second like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’ I seen the area code pop up Dallas, Texas, and I said, ‘Wow, this is really happening.' I look up at the screen and see Dallas is picking after Chicago, so I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really about to go to the Dallas Cowboys.' This is my dream. I always wanted to do this, and it’s just amazing. “I'm happy my family was right there to support me and be there for me throughout this draft and just keeping me encouraged and staying positive, giving me positive energy and just telling me to stay patient and I’m going to fall exactly where I want to fall. It happened. I thank God, and it’s just amazing.” How did Nick Saban prepare you? “It helps out so much because he was so tight on me and so on me every day. And he made me a better football player because if he wasn’t on me like that, that just shows he didn’t care. But it shows that he does care that he keeps on reminding me and telling me things that even if I corrected it before, he’s still going to remind me of the little things. He expects the best out of me, so I always have to be at my best on and off the field. Just doing things right and holding myself accountable and just building a lot of character. Just helping me grow. “I’m thankful for him and the University of Alabama because everything that they do there played a factor in who I am today. And I cant’ be any more thankful for everything that we did. All the sprints, all the workouts, all the yelling, meetings, everything. It’s been amazing. I’m thankful I decided to go to that school and play under Coach Saban. It’s just been amazing. I thank him a lot, too.”

Raekwon Davis

You played so many spots at Alabama. Where do you think you fit at the NFL? “I feel like I fit anywhere. I’m comfortable anywhere from a 5 to a 4 to a and a 0 because we run so many schemes.” What was it like playing with Tua, and what is it like to rejoin him out in Miami? “He’s a great quarterback. All three years he’s been at Alabama, he’s been just a big leader for our team. And he did a job. He played a big role for our team, and he made sure he would just uplift everybody when times were down. When games were hard, he just kept everybody going.” Why did you choose Alabama? “The reason I chose Alabama was because from the janitors to the coaching staff, I felt like it was just a great home. It was just like a family. It was just like a big bond with everybody. It felt like home.”

