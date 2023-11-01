TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s depth on defense is matched by few across college football. However, you’re going to have a hard time finding anyone on the Crimson Tide’s scout team who can come close to replicating what it will face this weekend in LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

“If we had someone who could play like him, they’d be playing. They wouldn’t be on scout team,” Saban said during his post-practice press conference Wednesday. "I mean we do the best we can, and I think our guys do a really good job on both sides of the ball, trying to give a good look… but it’s hard to simulate.”

Instead, Saban said his team will need to watch game film to analyze how to best stop Perkins. If that’s the case, the sophomore defender provided plenty of study material during LSU’s win over Alabama last season.

Perkins recorded eight tackles, including a sack, and provided during his first meeting against the Tide last year. Through eight games this season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender has tallied 40 stops, including eight tackles for a loss and three sacks, to go with five pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles.

“He makes plays all over the place," Saban said. "This guy’s a really, really good athlete, really good player, very explosive. Sometimes they play him out in the apex. He’s a great blitzer. He can play like Star and reroute people and make plays in the passing game. Sometimes he plays in the box. Sometimes he plays on the edge. He’s got great first-step quickness. He’s a good pass rusher. That’s why he has so many tackles for loss and sacks and things like that. But I think this guy is one of the most dynamic players in our league.”

Wherever LSU lines Perkins up, he figures to be a problem for an Alabama offensive line that has surrendered 35 sacks over eight games this season. That being said, starting right tackle J.C. Latham said earlier this week that he welcomes the challenge

"He's an elite pass rusher, great speed,” Latham said. “Excited to go against him. Loved going against him last year. Just can't wait to play him."

Latham and the Tide will get that opportunity on Saturday as No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) hosts No. 14 LSU (6-2, 4-1) at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.