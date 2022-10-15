KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bryce Young was back, but the Crimson TIde’s defense never really showed up. No. 6 Tennessee snapped its 15-game losing streak to No. 3 Alabama, racing to a fast start before holding on for a 52-49 victory. After sitting out with a sprained shoulder last week, Young put up one of his best performances in an Alabama uniform, torching Tennessee for 455 yards and two touchdowns. However, his heroics came up one drive short in the final minute of the fourth quarter With the game tied at 49, Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt, giving Tennessee the ball at its own 32-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. From there, the Volunteers drove the ball 45 yards on three plays, setting up a 40-yard game-winning field goal from Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath. Here’s a look at how Alabama performed on the evening.

GOOD

A Heisman-worthy performance from Bryce Young Alabama's Heisman winner did everything he could to pull out the win. Young was spectacular on the day, keeping the Crimson Tide alive with several dazzling plays in the pocket. The junior never appeared to be limited by his sore shoulder despite taking a few big hits by Tennessee’s defense. "I had total trust and practice that he had practiced enough that he wasn't going to forget how to play quarterback," Nick Saban said of Young following the game. "And he didn't. So even though he wasn't able to practice especially throwing the ball as much in the passing game, getting him healthy so he could go out there and throw it effectively was probably the most important thing." After Alabama fell down 28-10 with 11:41 left in the half, Young rallied the offense to four straight scoring drives to take a 35-34 lead with 4:27 to play in the third quarter, completing 11 of 15 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown over that span. Following a game-tying touchdown from Tennessee with 3:26 to play, he appeared poised to put together his second game-winning drive of the season. However, Reichard's kick sailed right of the uprights. During Alabama's final drive, Young completed 4 of 9 passes for 48 yards, picking up two third downs through the air in the process. Gibbs carries Alabama’s ground game For a third straight game, Jahmyr Gibbs set his season high in rushing attempts. The junior back carried the ball a career-high 24 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns, marking his third straight 100-yard game on the ground. He also recorded five receptions for 48 yards. Gibbs recorded just 25 rushing attempts over Alabama’s first four games. Since then the Crimson Tide has leaned on him to lead its run game. In Alabama’s last three games against Arkansas, Texas A&M and Tennessee, Gibbs has a combined 463 yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries.

BAD

Penalties Alabama’s penalty problems on the road continued against Tennessee as it was flagged a school-record 17 times for 130 yards on the day. Seven of those came in the game’s first 10 minutes, allowing the Volunteers to gain early momentum in front of a hostile home crowd. Perhaps the most costly penalty of the game came as Tennessee faced a fourth-and-5 from the Alabama 28-yard line, trailing the Crimson Tide 49-42 late in the fourth quarter. Kool-Aid McKinstry intercepted a pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Tennessee 18-yard line. However, Malachi Moore was called for pass interference, giving the Volunteers the ball back for a first down at the Alabama 13-yard line. Tennessee went on to tie the game as Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for a touchdown the next play. "The big thing that our players need to do is learn from this experience," Saban said, "have more respect for playing with discipline so we don't get penalties, so we don't help the other team, so we don't make mental errors that help the other team." Alabama's road penalties are nothing new. The Crimson Tide was penalized 15 times for 100 yards during its 20-19 win over Texas. It was flagged 10 times for 101 yards during its 49-26 victory over Arkansas. Alabama's pass coverage Alabama allowed Hooker to post a 226.1 passer rating as the Tennesee quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns with an interception. Most of that damage came thanks to Hyatt, who reeled all five of the touchdown passes while recording six receptions for 207 yards. "They created a lot of mismatches," Saban said. "We were trying to play nickel, so they were trying to get their best receivers on our safeties. They did it a couple of times, and we gave up big plays." A costly turnover After allowing Tennessee to find the end zone on its first three possession, Alabama’s defense finally got a stop. However, the Crimson Tide wasn’t able to capitalize, giving the ball right back on the ensuing punt.

The turnover occurred as Alabama punt returner Kool-Aid McKinstry let the ball bounce on a wobbly punt in the second quarter. Thinking the ball hit McKinstry on the play, Alabama’s Quandarrius Robinson unsuccessfully attempted to scoop it up. After hitting off Robinson’s hands, the ball was recovered by Tennessee, giving the Volunteers possession at the Alabama 40-yard line. The mistake caused Saban to lose his mind on the sideline while sending an already-hyped crowd into a state of pandemonium.

Tennessee found the end zone three plays later as fullback Princeton Fant ran in a 2-yard touchdown to put the Volunteers up 28-10.

NOTEWORTHY