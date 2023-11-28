Alabama basketball was in a dogfight during its ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against Clemson. The No. 23 Crimson Tide came out sputtering against a disciplined Tigers team Tuesday, in a game that had ESPN commentator Jay Williams questioning the environment inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers took full advantage, slowing Alabama down and showing no fear on the road to secure a victory an 85-77 victory over Alabama. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's second loss of the season:

3-point struggles

The Crimson Tide couldn't play it's style on its home court. Alabama didn’t make its first 3 of the game until the 12:45 mark of the first half, starting 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide shot 31% from deep for the game, as it's usually speedy tempo and rapid shot generation were absent for large portions due to Clemson's efforts on both ends of the floor. Clemson’s defense did well to force Alabama off the 3-point line. The Tigers overplayed Alabama’s guards in pick-and-roll situations, which didn’t give the Crimson Tide easy open looks. The Tigers offense also played a part in slowing down Alabama. Clemson came into Tuesday’s contest ranked No. 214 in adjusted tempo according to KenPom and was forcing Alabama to play that tempo all game. Mark Sears managed to catch fire during portions of the game and finished with 23 points, but failed to score for nearly 15 minutes to start the contest. Aaron Estrada had 16 points Grant Nelson added 14, but both players shot just 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. As Alabama continued struggling from beyond the arc, Clemson's 3-point shooting came alive. The Tigers shot 52% from 3 and played controlled offense to cut apart the Crimson Tide. Clemson guard Joseph Girard III finished with 16 points, four assists and two rebounds and two steals. The Tigers ability to work the ball inside so easily allowed them to kick out to open shooters. Clemson's depth Girard, PJ Hall and Chase Hunter all made at least three triples. Hunter finished with 15 points three rebounds and an assist.

Pounded in the paint

When Clemson wasn't hitting 3s, the Tigers was targeting Alabama's forwards in the paint. The Tigers outscored Alabama 32-22 in the paint and took full advantage of offensive rebounds, while Alabama spurned its second-chance opportunities. When Hall was to the bench early in the second half with three quick fouls, the Crimson Tide took advantage and it felt like the momentum might swing in Alabama's favor with Clemson's star forward out of action. Then Hall came back into the game. Hall stayed drew Alabama’s attention and Clemson went old school to pull away in the second half, which helped ignite a 13-0 run largely spearheaded by Hall and the Tigers' other forwards down low. Hall finished 19 points, along with eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks. When it wasn’t hall on the block, Clemson turned to Ian Schieffelin who finished with nine points 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Alabama rotated its forwards all game, but none of them ever got comfortable against Clemson's experienced forwards.

Starter Mo