TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Another game and another sensational performance by Brandon Miller. After setting a new career-high against South Carolina on Wednesday, the freshman forward followed it up with a game-high 24 points in No. 2 Alabama's 86-83 win over Arkansas. The win helps Alabama get a step closer to the share of the SEC regular-season title needing another win and a Texas A&M loss to claim sole possession. If that happens, it would be the second SEC regular-season title Alabama has won in the Nate Oats era and would clinch a No. 1-seed in the SEC Championship tournament. Here are three takeaways from Saturday's victory.

Alabama's first-half struggles

Alabama's 43% shooting performance at South Carolina, didn't seem to make the trip back to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Crimson Tide opened Saturday's matinee game against the Razorbacks with an ice-cold 0-for-7 from the field. Even when Alabama began to find the bottom of the net, it struggled to consistently score in the half-court. Arkansas forced Alabama to drive off of the 3-point line, but thanks to Mekahi Mitchell and Jalen Graham, the Razorbacks made it difficult to score in the paint as the duo combined for four blocks. As a result, Alabama was a woeful 9-for-17 on layups despite going 3-for-3 on dunks. With the Crimson Tide going 1-for-10 from behind the arc, it struggled from the floor shooting just 33% in the first half. "I don't think we played our best basketball," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "At the beginning of the game, we struggled to score for the first few minutes. We were down nine at the half. I think we made some easy adjustments in the second half."

Arkansas figures out Sears

Along with Alabama's struggles to take the lid off the basket, one of its most consistent offensive weapons, Mark Sears couldn't get it going from the field again on Saturday. It's the third game in his last four outings where he scored 15 points or less — tallying 13 points in Saturday's win — despite playing 19 minutes or more in all four games. While he was able to finish the game in double digits, Sears scored nine points in the last five minutes of the game, all of which came from the free-throw line. Prior to his recent struggles, Sears was averaging 14 points per game which included back-to-back games where he shot 70% or better from the field. Against Arkansas Sears was anything but efficient, going 2-for-7 shooting along with an 0-for-3 mark from downtown. With the junior struggling Alabama had to turn to Jahvon Quinerly who spurred the second-half comeback for the Crimson Tide, tallying 12 of his 16 points along with seven assists and two rebounds in the final 20 minutes of play. "We were 48 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor than when he was off the floor tonight," Oats said about Quinelry. "Offensively we were obviously a lot better with him on the floor tonight. A lot better."

Alabama's poor 3-point shooting