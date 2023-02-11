AUBURN, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama is leaving the Plains with its perfect SEC record intact. Playing in front of the most hostile environment it has seen this season, the Crimson Tide quieted the raucous inside Neville Arena, beating Auburn 77-69. The victory saw Alabama (22-3, 12-0) match its best record through 25 games, tying the 1975-76 team. Auburn (17-8, 7-5) continued its mid-season slump, suffering its fifth loss in six games. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win.

Auburn takes away the 3

Alabama shot 62.5% from the floor in the first half but didn’t have a lead to show for it at the break. Auburn’s perimeter defense swarmed the Crimson Tide beyond the arc, daring players to drive to the lane. While Alabama took advantage at the rim, it struggled to fully capitalize thanks to turnovers and a feisty Tigers defense that forced the Tide deep into the shot clock. "They played hard," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "Their physicality on Brandon [Miler] probably affected him. We turned the ball over more than we have recently. I think a lot of that was due to them being up into us." Alabama went 3 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide was uncharacteristically passive in its own perimeter defense early on, allowing Auburn to make five of its 13 shots before the break. Alabama came into the game allowing just 5.3 made 3s per game. Alabama’s 3-point struggles continued in the second half as it went 3 of 12 from deep to finish 6 of 21 for the game. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the Tigers cooled off from deep after the break, closing out the game 2 of 11 from deep to finish 7 of 24 on the afternoon. Alabama's presence in the lane ultimately proved too much as it outscored Auburn 44-20 in the paint while converting 20 of its 24 shots at the rim. The led to the Crimson Tide outshooting the Tigers 59% to 32% from the floor on the afternoon. "They take away the 3s," Oats said, "but when you shoot 83% at the rim that's pretty impressive."

All on the line

Alabama outshot Auburn, but the Tigers were able to make up for it at the free-throw line. Auburn finished the game 22 of 26 from the stripe while Alabama slumped to 13 of 23, including 9 of 17 in the second half. Green was fouled twice from beyond the arc over the span of two minutes early in the second half. The junior connected on five of those six free-throw attempts to help Auburn come out strong out of the break. Green finished with a game-high 24 points, going 6 of 8 from the line. He was one of three Tigers with five or more made free throws, joining K.D. Johnson (6 of 6) and Allen Flannigan (5 of 6). Jaden Bradley had a solid game for Alabama, scoring 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting. However, the freshman struggled from the line, hitting just 2 of 6 free-throw attempts.

Griffen comes off the bench to save Alabama