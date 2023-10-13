TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s roller-coaster season is on the upswing as the No. 11 Crimson Tide sits alone atop the SEC West standings while riding a four-game winning streak.

After playing on the road three of the last four weeks, Alabama (5-1, 3-0 in the SEC) will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT for its homecoming game. The Crimson Tide has won its last 16 games against the Razorbacks and has won 19 straight homecoming games dating back to 2002. Alabama enters this week’s matchup as a 19.5-point favorite over Arkansas.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s game.