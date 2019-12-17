Today we will take a look at where Alabama stands as it heads into an eventful few days by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction.

This figures to be a busy week for Alabama. The Crimson Tide returned to the practice field Monday as it began preparations for its Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan on Jan. 1. While the focus is currently on the present, Wednesday will mark the beginning of the early signing period as Alabama looks to restock its arsenal with another stellar recruiting haul.

Alabama now knows where it stands in terms of next month’s Citrus Bowl. Monday, Nick Saban announced that outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have decided not to play against Michigan. During his post-practice news conference, the head coach wished both starters well, stating he understands and respects their decision.

Saban was later asked what his advice was to the duo leading up to their respective choices.

“I try to get guys to make business decisions about what they’re going to do,” he responded. “I kind of get it if you’re a high first-round draft pick. The money versus how you can protect yourself and insure yourself may make a business decision that says the risk is not worth the reward of playing in the game. But if you’re not in that position, then you have an opportunity to showcase your talents and try to impress people with how you play in the game.”

Both Diggs and Lewis have experienced significant injuries earlier in their careers and have been projected as first-rounders in several NFL mock drafts. While Saban seemed to express some empathy for their situations, he also provided a warning to players of how deceiving such evaluations can be.

“We’ve had guys that they put were going to get drafted in the first round and got drafted in the fifth round,” Saban said. “So, I don’t think all that information is exactly accurate. I actually think that the NFL teams try to stir the media away from who they’re going to pick and who they like, aight. So, there’s a lot of misinformation out there as to who the guys are.”

It’s worth noting that last year, junior linebacker Mack Wilson and junior safety Deionte Thompson were both included as potential first-round picks in early mock drafts before eventual being selected in the fifth round.