Texas lineman has refreshing Alabama visit

Isaiah Robinson, four-star offensive tackle from Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, made the journey to the state of Alabama this past weekend with visits to Tuscaloosa (Friday) and Auburn (Saturday). Robinson described his first time at the University of Alabama as, "very eye-opening" and everything is, "so structured, but in a good way."

Alabama practiced on Friday afternoon before Saturday's scrimmage. Robinson said it was a standard practice, but he was watching a few guys closely including a sophomore tackle.

"They went through their (practice) periods like everyone else does," Robinson said. "The guys knew exactly what to do. There wasn't really much yelling from the coaches or anything like that.

"The main guy I was watching was JC Latham. That's because he's my cousin, so I wanted to watch how he was doing things. He looked really good with violent hands and kept moving his feet.

"We actually went out to eat after practice. One of his teammates, Tyler Booker, came with us. They both were just giving me a lot of advice from where I am in my recruiting process to what they go through as student-athletes.

"They talked about how hard you have to work to hopefully one day make it to the NFL. JC said it was the best decision for him to come to Bama, but also to make my own decision because it's my process."

Alabama has a lot interest in the 6-foot-6, 291-pound lineman, but has yet to extend an offer. Robinson has 24 offers so far in his recruitment. He will likely return to the Nick Saban Football Camp in June with hopes of making a strong statement to the Crimson Tide coaches.

"It was refreshing," the Robinson said regarding his conversation with Coach Saban. "The media kinda makes Coach Saban seem like this kind of bad guy, for lack of a better word, but coach is just detail-oriented and likes his structure.

"He told me they really like me as a player and talked about things he thought I did well. He also said they were gonna come out to see me this spring during spring ball. He also said he wants me to come back out there.

“Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford, Alabama's offensive line coach) said they need guys like me. He didn't really say where I fit in or what position I would play or anything. They definitely want me to come to camp, so I'm gonna try to get back out for that.

"My family and I went to talk to Coach Wolf after our meeting with Coach Saban. I really like him. He's a straight shooter. I've talked to him a few times on the phone too, so it wasn't the first time I had talked to him just the first time in person.

"I also got to sit in on the OL meeting and see how he interacts with his guys. It was important for me to see that because you have to know how you fit with a coach. Your personality and his."

Robinson is working on a list of top schools which he hopes to reveal after spring practice. He wants to return to Tuscaloosa with hopes of earning an offer from Alabama.

"I want to see more of the campus and learn more about the academics and the Performing Arts department," he said. "I want to major in Theatre and be an actor one day after football. I didn't really get a chance to see as much of the campus as I would have liked to. I'll probably go back in June if possible.

"I really like how they are so structured; just everything. Even the guys in practice were practicing like champions. It was all business. My parents got to talk to the academic support staff, and they loved the process of making sure the players have every chance to succeed. I also respect how honest and real Coach Saban and Coach Wolf are."

Watch junior season highlights!