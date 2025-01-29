Kalen DeBoer talks Ryan Williams' 'taking next steps as a leader'

MOBILE, Ala. — Standing approximately 14 miles from Saraland High School, Kalen DeBoer couldn’t help but show gratitude when talking about a former Spartan.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Saraland five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams re-committed to Alabama after initially reopening his recruitment following Nick Saban's retirement. Fast forward 12 months, and the 17-year-old has risen into a household name among college football fans.

“A year ago this time, we were pretty excited about the commitment, and that’s what it was, that he had made to come play football at Alabama,” DeBoer said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. “And you got into the summer, and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is fun working with him.’ And then we saw what he can do in the season.”

Williams’ freshman season was one to remember. The five-star receiver totaled 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns through the air, adding two scores on the ground. One of the defining moments of his season came in Week 5 against No. 2 Georgia, when he hauled in a jump ball and took it 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping propel Alabama to an electric 41-34 victory. After his impressive debut season, he was named both a Freshman All-American and First-Team All-SEC.

Williams has not only become a fan favorite but also a well-liked presence in the locker room. DeBoer said he’s been impressed with the young receiver’s growth as a leader.

“I know that he’s got much higher goals than what he accomplished this year, and that’s individually and as a team. I’m really excited about him taking the next steps as a leader now,” DeBoer added. “He’s gonna take care of his business and do what he needs to do, and we’re gonna be there to help him refine the things that are gonna make him the best of the best. But he’s a team player through and through. We saw that all season long.”

Alabama brings back its top two receivers from 2024, Williams and Germie Bernard, who are set to play prominent roles in an offense with a new quarterback in 2025. DeBoer said he appreciates the leadership from his two experienced pass catchers.

“[Williams] and Germ kind of coming back as the leaders of the receiving corps, I’m excited about what they bring from a mindset,” DeBoer said. “When your best players are your best people and highest-character guys, it’s exciting what it can become. We have that at the receiving corps, we’ve added some guys too with the early enrollees and the newcomers. I really like the way that group’s gonna come along under their guidance and leadership.”

Alabama’s A-Day spring game is set for April 12. The Crimson Tide opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at Florida State.