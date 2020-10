Game Details

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama

Game time: 2:39 p.m. CST

TV: CBS

-18 Alabama

Last week

Alabama defeated Missouri 38-19

Texas A&M defeated Vanderbilt 17-12

Game Notes

Alabama is riding a 7 game win streak against Texas A&M

Alabama leads series 10-2

Last year: Alabama defeated Texas A&M 47-28

Saban is 22-2 in home openers (.917)

Saban is 16-2 in SEC home openers

Key injuries

Ronald Williams - DB - fractured arm (out)

Christian Barmore - DL - Probable (knee)

Stat leaders

Mac Jones - QB - 18 of 24 for 249-yards with 2 TDS

Najee Harris - 17 rushes for 98-yards, 3 TDS

Jaylen Waddle - 8 receptions for 134-yards, 2 TDS

Devonta Smith 8 receptions for 89-yards

Daniel Wright - 11 tackles

Will Reichard - 1 for 1 FG, 5 of 5 on PATs

Team stats

Alabama had 7 penalties in week one

Alabama’s defense has 3 sacks

Offense had 414-yards in week one

Defense allowed 322-yards