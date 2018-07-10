“Terrell Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training,” Saban said in the statement. “He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time.”

Surgery went well! I appreciate all the well wishes & support! God has something for me on the other side that is greater than what I can see right now. So please don’t feel sorry me & my situation, I’m a warrior. What God has in store for me can’t be denied. Thank you to all!

Lewis’ latest injury comes after he missed the majority of last season with a torn ligament in his elbow that he sustained in the season-opener against Florida State. The former five-star recruit returned in time to participate in Alabama’s final three games of the season and made his first career start during the national championship game against Georgia where he tallied a career-high seven tackles including a crucial sack in overtime. Appearing in four games, he totaled 16 tackles, two for a loss and a sack.



Lewis, 6-foot-5, 256-pounds, was a candidate for the Jack linebacker position, particularly on third downs when Alabama could utilize his pass-rushing abilities. Typically, the recovery process for an ACL injury takes between seven to nine months. Last season, tight end Miller Forristall suffered an ACL injury during the third game against Colorado State and missed the remainder of the year. Assuming Lewis’ injury is similar, his return for this season is doubtful.

Alabama has several candidates to replace Lewis if he is unable to return. Christian Miller and Anfernee Jenning are the projected starters at the Sam and Jack linebacker positions respectively. The Crimson Tide also has several other younger talents waiting in the wings, including sophomore Christopher Allen and true freshman Eyabi Anoma. Allen was one of the breakout players during spring, and recorded two sacks during the A-Day game. Anoma was Alabama’s highest rated player in the 2018 class, ranked as the No. 7 player in the nation. The Crimson Tide also brought in four-stars Cameron Latu and Jarez Parks at the position.

Redshirt senior Jamey Mosley is also an option to fill the role. Last season, Mosley stepped up admirably for Alabama, tallying 13 tackles and a sack over 13 games while making three starts.