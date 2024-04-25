The first Alabama player is off the board. J.C. Latham led off the Crimson Tide's NFL draft selections Thursday night when he was selected No. 7 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Latham is the second offensive lineman off the board, following Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. Alabama has now produced a first-round lineman in five of the past six drafts.

"He played great ball for us," Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during ABC's broadcast of the draft. "He's a leader on our team. You talk about being physical, he can dominate the line of scrimmage. I mean this guy is as powerful as any guy we've ever had. When he gets his hands on you, you've had it. A fine young man. I mean, really, really hard worker. Everybody on the team loves the guy."

Latham has started at right tackle in all 27 of Alabama’s games the past two seasons. Last year, he earned first-team All-SEC honors, registering an 81.7 pass-blocking grade and a 79.6 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

“He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham’s size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.”

Latham joined Alabama as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 tackle in the 2020 class. He is Saban's 45th first-round pick at Alabama.