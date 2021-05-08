For the second time this week, Alabama is adding a high-profile transfer to its roster. Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o announced his transfer to Alabama over social media Saturday, ending months of speculation regarding his decision to join the program.

Earlier this week, Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams announced his transfer to Alabama.

To’o To’o entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in January with Alabama rumored to be his preferred destination. However, the SEC’s intraconference transfer policy, which requires players to sit out a year upon moving within the conference, has always been seen as a stumbling block.

Several conferences, including the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12, have all altered their intraconference transfer policies to allow players to move within their respective conferences without having to sit out a year. The SEC is expected to make a decision in June on how it will handle its transfer policy moving forward.

If the SEC does change its intraconference transfer policy, To’o To’o would be eligible to play immediately at Alabama as the NCAA recently passed a one-time eligibility rule which allows players to transfer once without having to sit out a season.

To’o To’o is coming off a sophomore season in which he led Tennessee with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss. He also recorded two pass deflections and an interception which he returned 32 yards for a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is a former Rivals100 recruit and joined the Volunteers as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 83 overall player in the 2019 class.

Alabama is looking to replace last year’s starting Mike linebacker, Dylan Moses, who led the team with 80 tackles last season. The Tide returns its second-leading tackler from last season in Christian Harris, who is expected to retain one of the team’s two starting inside linebacker positions. To’o To’o is expected to compete with Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee for the other starting role inside.