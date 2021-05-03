 Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams to transfer to Alabama
Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
If you can’t beat them, join them. Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced his transfer to Alabama on Monday over social media.

During his sophomore year last season, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound wideout recorded nine receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for 14 yards during the Buckeyes’ national championship loss to Alabama in January.

Williams is the first underclassman to transfer to Alabama since defensive back Phelon Jones joined the Tide from LSU in 2009. Following the passing of the NCAA's one-time rule, he will be eligible to play immediately this season.

Williams was the No. 12 overall wide receiver and No. 87 overall player in the 2019 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Earlier this offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban expressed a need for speed in his receiving unit. Williams would certainly offer that as he brings plenty of explosiveness to the position.

“I think speed kills on the football field and on the highway,” Saban said in March. “I love to have speed guys. We have some big guys, but we’ve gotta get some speed guys, too.”

Alabama lost a pair of top-10 receivers from last year’s team in Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. It marked the second straight year the Tide saw a first-round duo depart the position group as Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were selected in the top 15 picks in 2020.

Alabama returns its second-leading receiver from last year in John Metchie III as well as Slade Bolden, who started in place of an injured Waddle last season. This spring, Alabama also saw plenty of production from returning reserves in Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden and Xavier Williams. The Tide also brought in four Rivals100 receivers in this year’s class including Ja’Corey Brooks, JoJo Earle, Christian Leary and Agiye Hall.

Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams (6) announced his transfer to Alabama. Photo | Getty Images
