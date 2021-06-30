Tallahassee athlete on the Tide's radar

Makari Vickers, 2023 four-star athlete from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Florida, received an offer from the University of Alabama last November. His former teammate, Terrion Arnold, signed with Alabama in the class of 2021. Now it's time for his friend to receive the recruiting attention.

Vickers will have plenty of options including other offers such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

He attended camps in June at Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Texas A&M. He visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

"It was a great trip," Vickers said. "I came up on Friday and hung out with Terrion (Arnold). I enjoyed it. It was just like he was back in Tallahassee.

"He was basically saying that Bama is the move. If I do come I'm going to really enjoy it while also getting good work in as well as developing as a man and football player."

Vickers measured 6-foot-1.5, 190-pounds during his trip to Tuscaloosa. He worked out with the defensive backs during camp including the cornerback and star position. His performance drew the attention of Coach Saban.

"I really liked the camp," he said. "All the coaches were hands-on and interactive. It had you feel as if you are a Bama player at practice.

"My conversation with Coach Saban was great. I enjoyed it a lot. He was just talking about how he liked my game from what he saw at the camp since he hasn't seen my game film just yet."

The trip to Tuscaloosa marked the second time Vickers has visited Alabama. He was joined by his parents and trainer. He also plans to return to a game this fall. He does not have any early favorites at this time.

"The way they develop players and get them league ready, but also life ready," Vickers said of his interest in Alabama. "They also have top-notch education and academics as well as one of the best, if not the best, college football program. I’m not a person that is big into facilities, but their facilities are really nice."