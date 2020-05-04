On the latest live call-in show with Kyle Henderson, we talk ESPN's way too early college football rankings which read like this: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, and 4. Wisconsin. Do you feel that LSU can rebound after losing so much talent from their 2019 roster?

12:33 Darrell from North Carolina on Bama continuity

16:03 Fletcher from Houston, Texas on New strength & conditioning coaches

29:00 Jack from Florida: Who is better Georgia or LSU?

41:30 Marcus from Ohio on recruiting concerns

