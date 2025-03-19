Takeaways from Episode 5 of Alabama football's Fox Nation documentary

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a play during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Alabama fans continue to get a look behind the curtain of Kalen DeBoer’s first season, as the Crimson Tide’s 2024 campaign is the subject of a new documentary from Fox Nation titled The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football. The six-part series released its fifth episode on Wednesday and will air weekly. For those who aren’t subscribed to Fox Nation, don’t worry. Tide Illustrated will be providing takeaways from all six episodes moving forward. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Week 5 of the series.

Inside look at injuries

Following a look at Alabama’s pregame pep talk at LSU, the documentary rewinds to the Tide’s open week a week before. Several players are shown getting treatment, including wide receiver Cole Adams, who suffered a season-ending leg injury during the previous game against Missouri. The episode shows Adams getting his cast cut off to reveal a set of gruesome scars on his left ankle and lower leg. “Look at how small, my calf,” Adams said looking down at his leg. “It looks like it is nonexistent. It’s God’s plan though, you know.” Adams recorded six receptions for 94 yards over seven games before suffering the injury. He also served as the Tide’s punt returner, averaging 5.27 yards on 11 attempts. Now recovered, he is back on the field this spring. I feel like this was my season to get all the injuries out of the way,” Adams said in the episode. “So these next three years…” Later in the episode, there is an inside look at Que Robinson’s season-ending arm injury against LSU. The redshirt senior edge rusher had his left arm bent backward while trying to make a tackle in the game, ending his college career. “Worked so hard to get to this point, man,” Robinson said in the episode. “Put so much effort and blood, sweat and tears into this game. I wasn’t even thinking about the pain. I was just literally thinking about, like shit, is my career over with? Am I going to be able to feed my family after this? Everything hit me at once, passing out, waking up, passing out waking up.” Despite the pain, Robinson returned to the sidelines in a sling to cheer on his teammates. Before suffering the injury, Robinson recorded four sacks and seven tackles for a loss to go with six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble over nine games. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound edge rusher is looking to continue his career in the NFL.

Family ties

The title of the episode is “Family.” That theme is seen throughout, as Robinson, wide receiver Ryan Williams, safety Bray Hubbard and quarterback Jalen Milroe all provide looks into their personal lives. The episode starts with Williams’ relationship with director of player personnel Bob Welton, who played a major role in bringing him to Alabama. The two are shown on Williams’ podcast with Jaylen Mbakwe as well as in his office with Williams giving him a chain necklace. “I would define Bob as the father that I never had,” Williams said in the episode. “He just, he connects with me easily. And even in my recruiting process, he was just always like my dad away from home. And that was really like what made me come to Alabama, just because I felt like I had family here. Williams also discusses his relationship with his mother, Tiffany Coleman, who worked at a plasma center and donated her own blood in order to make sure her kids were provided for. Next, the episode shows insight into Hubbard’s personal story. The Ocean Springs, Mississippi native lost his mother, Courtney, to cancer when he was in seventh grade. Courtney grew up an Alabama fan and passed that love of the Tide down to her son. “My mom, we were really close with each other,” Hubbard said in the episode. “I mean she was everything to me. She would be at every travel game, every Peewee game that she could. She was always one of my No. 1 supporters.” The episode also shows clips of Robinson with his family as well as the edge rusher watching videos of his young daughter, Riley Lynn. The veteran defender revealed a drinking problem he had earlier in his college career that led to a DUI. However, he said he grew from the incident, stating it changed the way he viewed life. “Now it’s just like all I think about is the team, myself and what I’ve got going on personally,” Robinson said. “So I always take pride in representing the team, my family and, most importantly, myself.” The final relationship the episode highlights is between Milroe and his parents, Quentin and Lola. Growing up in a military family, Milroe learned discipline from a young age, waking up to do pushups and situps before making his bed each morning. That structure allowed him to develop his detail-oriented nature on the field. “If you really look at the overview of where I’m at right now, it’s because of my parents,” Milroe said. “It wasn’t me, it was my parents. It wasn’t one day growing up that I didn’t better myself. Me and my dad would train each and every day. My dad was the one who taught me the quarterback position. Like he’s the one that really expanded my knowledge for the game and also really gained love for it.”

Shephard breaks down Williams’ TD vs. Georgia

From a football standpoint, the most interesting part of the episode occurred when wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard broke down film of Williams from Alabama’s win over Georgia. During the segment, Shephard took viewers through Williams’ game-winning touchdown catch, explaining how “small details go into why he’s going to be successful as a pro one day.” "This kid is extremely coachable," Shephard said. "He knows and understands what’s at stake here in college football. And that’s why he’s going to be a great pro as well." Shephard playfully credits himself for the yards his receivers make before the catch while giving them credit for yards they pick up after they secure the ball. While watching Williams’ 75-yard touchdown against Georgia, he admits the playmaking receiver did most of the work himself.

DeBoer loses his temper