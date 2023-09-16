TAMPA, Fla. — Even after a 54-minute lightning delay and a change at quarterback, Alabama’s offense could barely find a spark. However, the Crimson Tide was able to muster up enough juice to grind out an ugly 17-3 win at South Florida.

After starting Jalen Milroe at quarterback the first two weeks of the season, Alabama switched to Tyler Buchner against South Florida. The Notre Dame transfer failed to take advantage of the opportunity, stumbling through five failed drives before giving way to Ty Simpson. The redshirt freshman didn’t do much better but did lead Alabama on three scoring drives while the defense did the rest to help Alabama avoid an embarrassing upset.

Here are some takeaways from the game.