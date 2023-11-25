AUBURN, Ala. — Move over “Kick-6,” the Iron Bowl has a new iconic memory. No. 8 Alabama nearly fell victim to another upset on the Plains on Saturday night. That’s until Jalen Milroe etched his name into Iron Bowl history, delivering a Hail Mary touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond to lead the No. 8 Crimson Tide to a 27-24 victory over Auburn.

Milroe’s miraculous heave came on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line with 43 seconds remaining and Alabama trailing by four. After Auburn applied virtually no pressure, the redshirt freshman stepped up in the pocket and unleashed a prayer to the back corner of the end zone. Bond did the rest, gaining slight separation from his defender before reeling in the catch and getting a foot down for the score.

“So, do I need to really say anything,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said with a smile after the game. “I mean, it’s an unbelievable game. I guess if you’re in this long enough sometimes it goes against you on the last play of the game, and sometimes you’re fortunate and it goes for you.”

Saturday’s win marked Alabama’s fourth straight Iron Bowl victory. The last time the Crimson won four straight in the rivalry occurred during a nine-game winning streak from 1973-81.

With its playoff dreams still intact, Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in the SEC) will now move on to the SEC Championship Game where it will face No. 1 Georgia next weekend in Atlanta.

Here are some takeaways from the Tide’s escape on the Plains.