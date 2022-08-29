TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The need for projections and predictions has passed. Nick Saban provided the media with its lone look at Alabama’s depth chart Monday ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Utah State. There are still a few slashes and uncertainties, but for the most part, we now know how the Crimson Tide will line up this season. While Monday’s depth chart reveal didn’t provide too many surprises, there were still some wrinkles worth noting. Here are five takeaways to consider moving forward.

The cornerback battle is still on

The competition for Alabama’s two cornerback openings isn’t much clearer than it was last week. All four of the Crimson Tide’s starting candidates — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Khyree Jackson and Eli Ricks — were listed as co-starters Monday.



While each member of the quartet shared a slash mark on the depth chart, it’s worth noting that McKinstry was listed before Ricks at one cornerback spot while Arnold preceded Jackson at the other. That seems to indicate that McKinstry and Arnold will be lining up across from each other when Alabama’s defense takes the field for the first time this weekend. Still, it's safe to assume all four players will receive first-team opportunities as Saban determines the pair he can trust the most moving forward. “Consistency in performance at any position is really important, but especially at the cornerback position where you really got to focus because there’s gonna be five or six plays in the game that you’re gonna have to make," Saban said. "But those five or six plays are going to be critical plays in the game,” Saban said. They’ll probably end up either being big plays or incompletions. So that consistency in performance is really, really important at that position because you’ve got to be able to stay focused and stay on your game, even though you may only get challenged five or six plays in the game. We’ll see who can do that the best.”

A pair of freshmen starters

It’s always interesting to see which true freshmen show up in the initial depth chart. This year’s crop includes 11 new faces in the three-deep, including eight on offense and three on defense. Of that bunch, wide receiver Kobe Prentice currently holds sole possession of the starting slot receiver role while defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis is listed as a co-starter with senior D.J. Dale at the nose guard position. After joining the team as a summer enrollee, Prentice was one of Alabama’s top performers during preseason camp, recording a handful of receptions in both of the scrimmages. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound receiver is known for his sub-4.4 speed, but his shiftiness should allow him to make plays over the middle as he fills in for injured sophomore JoJo Earle at the slot position. "He's had great energy since the moment he stepped foot on campus,” quarterback Bryce Young said of Prentice on Monday. “He's someone who wants to work with you after and always wants to be coached. He's worked hard, you know, he's, he's been able to make some dynamic plays for us in practice and in the scrimmages, and he's obviously worked his way up to the depth chart. I think it's just that willingness to work. He comes into in every day with a super great attitude, great mindset. “He's always energetic. He's easy for everyone to kind of kind of work with and bounce off of. Just a willingness to work and obviously, the talent and athleticism he brings to the field." Oatis, who has dropped roughly 70 pounds since his senior year of high school, has been equally impressive during camp. Monday, Saban continued to speak highly of the mammoth defensive tackle, calling him “hard to block,” while stating that he could make a significant contribution once he gets more comfortable with the defense. With Oatis still progressing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him used strictly as a pass-rushing threat while Dale manages the early downs.

Tim Smith earns starting role at DE

Oatis wasn’t the only surprise starter on the defensive line. It was also interesting to see Tim Smith get the nod at the defensive end spot across from returning senior starter Byron Young. Most projections had senior Justin Eboigbe taking on that job given his 14 career starts. Smith’s starting role seems to signify an emphasis on creating a better interior pass-rushing presence. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound defender earned a 79.3 pass-rushing grade, the highest mark among Alabama’s defensive linemen. Smith played in all 15 games last season, earning starts at defensive tackle against Arkansas and Auburn. He finished with 25 tackles, including five stops for a loss and half a sack.

Dalcourt wins the battle at center

Now fully healthy, Darrian Dalcourt will once again man the middle of Alabama’s offensive line. The senior lineman started 11 of Alabama's first 12 games last season before missing the rest of the year due to injury. That opened the door for redshirt sophomore Seth McLaughlin, who performed admirably in Dalcourt’s absence, including solid showings in both the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl. With Dalcourt still sidelined this spring, McLaughlin continued to take his place at center with the first-team offense. However, Dalcourt was able to return to action this month to compete for his role. Following Alabama’s second scrimmage earlier this month, Saban was complimentary of both Dalcourt and McLaughlin, stating the competition had been good between the two. According to sources, Dalcourt served as the Crimson Tide’s primary first-team center in both of the team’s scrimmages this month. “Darrian is an older guy in the room and has a ton of game experience,” starting right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. said earlier this month. “He’s been working hard coming off his surgery, and I think he has a chance to have a really good year now that he’s healthy. He’s been doing very good so far progression and getting back right.”

Projecting Alabama’s running back distribution