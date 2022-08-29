TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Depth chart day has finally arrived for Alabama. As the Crimson Tide enters game week for its opener against Utah State on Saturday, the team announced its depth chart for the coming season.

While most of the starting spots are settled, this year’s depth chart features eight slashes signifying split roles. It also includes 11 true freshmen in the three deep.

Without further ado, here is how the Crimson Tide will line up this season.