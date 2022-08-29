Alabama releases official depth chart for 2022 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Depth chart day has finally arrived for Alabama. As the Crimson Tide enters game week for its opener against Utah State on Saturday, the team announced its depth chart for the coming season.
While most of the starting spots are settled, this year’s depth chart features eight slashes signifying split roles. It also includes 11 true freshmen in the three deep.
Without further ado, here is how the Crimson Tide will line up this season.
QB
Bryce Young, Jr.
Jalen Milroe, R-Fr.
Ty Simpson, Fr.
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs, Jr.
Jase McClellan, Jr../Roydell Williams, Jr.
Trey Sanders, R-Jr
WR Z
Traeshon Holden, Jr.
Ja’Corey Brooks, So
Kendrick Law, Fr.
WR X
Jermaine Burton, Jr.
Tyler Harrell, Jr.
Isaiah Bond, Fr.
WR H
Kobe Prentice, Fr.
Christian Leary, So./Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Fr.
TE
Robbie Outz, So.
Miles Kitselman, So.
Danny Lewis Jr., Fr./Amari Niblack, Fr.
LT
Tyler Steen, R-Sr.
Amari Kight, R-Jr.
LG
Kendall Randolph, Gr.
Javion Cohen, Jr.
C
Darrian Dalcourt, Sr.
Seth McLaughlin, R-So.
RG
Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Sr.
Tyler Booker Fr.
RT
J.C. Latham, So.
Damieon George Jr., Jr.
DE
Byron Young, Sr.
Justin Eboigbe, Sr.
Jah-Marien Latham, R-So.
NG
D.J. Dale, Sr./Jaheim Oatis, Fr.
Tim Keenan III, R-Fr.
DE
Tim Smith, Jr.
Jamil Burroughs, Jr.
Damon Payne Jr., R-Fr.
Sam LB
Dallas Turner, So.
Quandarrius Robinson, R-So.
Jeremiah Alexander, Fr.
Mike LB
Henry To’oTo’o, Sr.
Kendrick Blackshire, So.
Will LB
Jaylen Moody, R-Sr.
Deontae Lawson, R-Fr.
Jihaad Campbell, Fr.
Jack LB
Will Anderson Jr., Jr.
Chris Braswell, Jr.
Keanu Koht, R-Fr.
CB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, So./Eli Ricks, Jr.
CB
Terrion Arnold, R-Fr./Khyree Jackson, Sr.
Jahquez Robinson, Jr.
FS
DeMarcco Hellams, Sr.
DeVonta Smith, So.
SS
Jordan Battle, Sr.
Malachi Moore Jr./Kristian Story, R-So.
Star
Brian Branch, Jr.
Malachi Moore, Jr.
Placekicker
Will Reichard, Sr.
Jack Martin, Sr.
Holder
James Burnip, R-So.
Punter
James Burnip, R-So.
Jack Martin, Sr.
Snapper
Kneeland Hibbett, So.
Punt return
Kool-Aid McKinstry, So
Jermaine Burton, Jr./Brian Branch, Jr.
Kickoff return
Ja’Corey Brooks, So/Jahmyr Gibbs, Jr.
Terrion Arnold, R-Fr.