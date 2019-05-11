Summer Enrollee Film Breakdown: Christian Harris
Be sure and read Harris' interview with Andrew Bone here
Arrival Date to Tuscaloosa
May 27, 2019
Height & Weight
6-foot-2, 237 pounds
Projected Position at Alabama
Will Linebacker (Inside)
Superior Athleticism
To think that Harris played at over 225 pounds in high school is incredible when you watch his film. He returned numerous kickoffs for touchdowns and displayed great speed and athleticism throughout his prep career. Harris sees the field extremely well and has great peripheral vision.
