{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 09:03:35 -0500') }}

Summer Enrollee Film Breakdown: Christian Harris


6-foot-2, 237 Pounds Christian Harris projects as an inside linebacker at Alabama
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.

About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Christian Harris is up first. Be sure and read Harris' interview with Andrew Bone here

Arrival Date to Tuscaloosa 

May 27, 2019

Height & Weight 

6-foot-2, 237 pounds

Projected Position at Alabama 

Will Linebacker (Inside)

Superior Athleticism 

To think that Harris played at over 225 pounds in high school is incredible when you watch his film. He returned numerous kickoffs for touchdowns and displayed great speed and athleticism throughout his prep career. Harris sees the field extremely well and has great peripheral vision.

A4mfej6ahh170yvuccof
Harris returned numerous kickoffs for touchdowns in high school
