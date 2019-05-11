About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Christian Harris is up first. Be sure and read Harris' interview with Andrew Bone here

To think that Harris played at over 225 pounds in high school is incredible when you watch his film. He returned numerous kickoffs for touchdowns and displayed great speed and athleticism throughout his prep career. Harris sees the field extremely well and has great peripheral vision.