Christian Harris, four-star linebacker from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surprised many when he committed to Texas A&M last summer. He had visited Alabama several times throughout the year. Many considered the Crimson Tide the favorite to land his signature. He had also visited Tuscaloosa the week prior to his decision.

Harris committed to the Aggies, but Alabama did not let up in its recruiting efforts. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding remained in close contact throughout the fall which led Harris to take an official visit during the Iron Bowl weekend. He announced his flip to the University of Alabama a few days later.

Harris did not enroll early, but signed in December to eliminate any late drama leading up to signing day in February. The current 6-foot-2, 237-pound athlete is set to arrive in Tuscaloosa on May 27.

He will make the move from playing on both sides of the ball to strictly playing one position for the Tide. Pete Golding was his lead recruiter and position coach throughout the recruiting process. Coach Golding moved to full time defensive coordinator.

"I am really just trying to make sure I stay in shape," Harris said. "Coaches have been telling me it's something I should focus on.

"I am excited. I feel like I'll really be able to focus and excel at the backer position. Coach Golding is a great guy. I think he’s going to be one of the best defensive coordinators in college football.

"He has just talked to me about how they see me playing at 'will' backer and just having to come in ready to compete for a spot because the opportunity is there. Nothing is given. I'm going to have to earn everything, and I'm willing to do that."

Harris can't wait to arrive in Tuscaloosa later this month. He knows he will room with freshman cornerback and May enrollee, Marcus Banks. He will likely have one other roommate. He will officially join the Crimson Tide as one of the top incoming freshmen classes in the Nick Saban era.

"I think we have a great group of guys," he said. "We’re all willing to do whatever it takes to help our team win. Those are the kind of guys I want to be around.

"I am just trying to go in and learn as much as I can from the older guys, but still compete every day."