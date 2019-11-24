Story finished the game with 303 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also added 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Story has 166 career touchdowns with a chance to add to the number in the semifinals this week against Sweet Water High School.

Kristian Story , four-star athlete from Lanett High School in Alabama, set the Alabama High School career touchdown record on Friday night in a 41-21 win against Isabella High School. He accounted for six touchdowns in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. He only needed two to break the state record previously held by Auburn freshman quarterback, Bo Nix.

"I was speechless when I realized what I had actually done," Story said after breaking the state of Alabama career touchdown record. "It means the world to just do it for my family, my school and the community. I really made a lot of people happy."

Story is recruited by Alabama as an athlete. There has been talk about playing on either side of the ball with defense as the most likely destination. Story's record-setting performance doesn't change his tune about a future position.

"It really doesn't change," he said. "I still just want to play wherever I'll have the best chance to get to the next level."

The in-state star didn't make it to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's final home game against Western Carolina. He shared his thoughts on what he thinks will happen with Alabama as it pertains to earning a spot in the playoffs.

"After we beat Auburn convincingly without Tua I think that'll be all the committee needs to put us in there," he stated.

Story has built a strong bond with several Alabama commitments and coaches. He is in a group text with his future teammates. He also speaks with Alabama safeties coach/area recruiter Charles Kelly each week.

"We talk all of the time," he said regarding his communication with the coaching staff. "I know I talk to Coach Kelly a couples times a week. We really just talk about anything. He congratulated me just now (on Story's record breaking performance)."