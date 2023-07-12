Here’s a look at each of Alabama’s draft selections and the likelihood they join their new team.

The deadline for MLB teams to sign their draft picks is July 25. If Alabama’s draftees do not agree to new deals by then, they are eligible to join or return to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama also saw three of its committed recruits get drafted, including two-way prospect Bryce Eldridge, who was selected No. 16 overall to the San Francisco Giants.

Alabama baseball saw six of its players selected in this year’s MLB draft which took place from Sunday through Tuesday. The six selections over the 20-round draft are the most for the Crimson Tide since 2016.

Andrew Pinckney, OF

— Pick: Round 4, No. 102 overall (Washington Nationals)

— Slot value: $660,000

Andrew Pinckney was the face of Alabama’s NCAA super regional run last season. The redshirt junior posted a .339 batting average with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in to go with eight stolen bases. He recorded six outfield assists from right field, bringing his career total to 13 across three seasons. Pinckney was named SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Staying or going: With a $660,00 slotted signing bonus, Pinckney is all but certain to make way for the MLB.

Grayson Hitt, LHP

— Pick: Round 4, No. 112 overall (Arizona Diamondbacks)

— Slot value: $597,500

Hitt was viewed as Alabama’s top prospect heading into the year but suffered an elbow injury in April that cut his junior season short. The left-handed pitcher finished with a 3-1 record and a 4.19 earned run average, striking out 49 batters over 38⅔ innings pitched.

Staying or going: Despite missing the final two months of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Hitt still did enough to earn a hefty signing bonus. He’ll likely take his talents to the next level where he could end up as a steal for the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Furtado, LHP

— Pick: Round 6, No. 167 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)

— Slot value: $351,400

Furtado was a solid bullpen arm for Alabama last season, posting a 4.75 earned run average while striking out 38 batters over 36 innings pitched. The junior came up big for the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament, earning the win in his start against Kentucky after giving just two hits over five scoreless innings.

Staying or going: Furtado also earned a hefty signing bonus and is expected to move on to the next level.

Caden Rose, OF

— Pick: Round 7, No. 208 overall (Boston Red Sox)

— Slot value: $250,300

Rose dealt with injuries during his junior season this year but still managed to bat .261 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 26 RBI while tying for the team lead with nine stolen bases over 48 games. He was also one of Alabama’s best fielders, not committing an error over 105 chances.

Staying or going: Rose’s stock would have likely been higher had it not been for his injuries. However, he’s still in line for a significant signing bonus. He is expected to take the money and move on to the next level.

Jim Jarvis, SS

— Pick: Round 11, No. 320 overall (Detroit Tigers)

— Slot value: N/A

Jarvis capped off his senior season by earning an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove as the top defensive shortstop in Division I college baseball. He also posted solid numbers at the plate, batting .273 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI while tying for the team lead with nine stolen bases.

Staying or going: Despite finishing his senior season, Jarvis could still take advantage of his COVID-19 waiver and return next year. However, the sure-handed shortstop is more likely to make way for the MLB instead.

Garrett McMillan, RHP

— Round 14, No. 407 overall (Pittsburgh Pirates)

— Slot value: N/A

McMillan was limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury. Still, the senior was able to return for Alabama’s late run, posting a 4-2 record with a 4.89 earned run average while striking out 36 batters over 42⅓ innings pitched. He was previously selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 19th round of last year’s MLB draft but elected to return to the Crimson Tide.

Staying or going: Like Jarvis, McMillan has the ability to take advantage of his COVID-19 waiver and return for a final year. We’ve already seen the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native turn down the MLB once to return to his hometown team. Could we get another encore season from the senior this year?

On one hand, McMillan could help his stock with a healthy season next year. On the other, he loses all negotiation power if he returns for a final season, as he’d be out of options at this time next year. Anything is possible, but his time with the Crimson Tide is likely over.