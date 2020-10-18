Today we provide a very in-depth look at the stats, player grades, and analytics following Alabama's 41-24 victory over Georgia.

Mac Jones against Georgia... 24 of 32 for 417-yards, 4 TDs. On the season Jones is 90 of 115 for 1,518-yards with 12 TDs, 2 ints, Rating of 220.1

Devonta Smith against Georgia... 11 receptions for 167-yards, 2 TDs. Career-wise, Smith has 156 catches for 2,592-yards with 27 TDS

Najee Harris against Georgia... A quiet 152-yard night off 31 carries. On the season, Harris has 83 carries for 499-yards with 11 TDS.

Alabama kicker Will Reichard on the year... 4-4 on the year, 26 of 26 on PATS, longest FG of 52-yards.

Did you know... Christian Barmore and D.J. Dale combined for 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 4 QB Hurries, 1 FF against Georgia

