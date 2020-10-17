Nick Saban was back on the sidelines, but it was Mac Jones who stole the show for Alabama on Saturday night. The redshirt junior became the first Crimson Tide player to pass for 400 yards in three straight games, completing 24 of 32 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns with an interception while leading No. 2 Alabama to a 41-24 win over No. 3 Georiga.

After giving up 24 points in the first half, Alabama’s defense responded by shutting out Georgia in the second half. Meanwhile, Saban extended his record over former assistants to 22-0 by beating Kirby Smart.

Offensive MVP — Mac Jones

It didn’t start pretty, but it sure went up from there. Jones was hit on his first pass attempt of the game, leading to an interception by Georgia safety Richard LeCounte. The right-hander quickly rebounded from the error, delivering a 40-yard bomb to John Metchie III to give Alabama a 7-0 lead on his next possession.

After starting the game 4 of 10, Jones completed 20 of his next 22 passes. His 90-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle gave Alabama a 27-24 lead in the third quarter. Jones then hit DeVonta Smith for a 13-yard score to give the Tide a 41-24 lead in the fourth quarter, essentially putting the game away.

Najee Harris continued on last week’s success, carrying the ball 31 times for 152 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith recorded his second straight double-digit reception game with 11 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. However, no one shined quite as bright as Jones.

Defensive MVP — Malachi Moore

At halftime, this was a hard award to give away. However, Alabama’ second-half resurgence came just in time to land its biggest win of the season.

Christian Barmore made his way into Georgia’s backfield several times, while Dylan Moses bounced back from early-season struggles with 10 tackles. However, the biggest moment came from Malachi Moore.

With Alabama lead 27-24 late in the third quarter, the freshman defensive back secured a tipped ball for an interception before returning it 42 yards. The play served as the turning point in the Tide’s win. Moore also recorded a pass deflection and a quarterback hurry on the night.