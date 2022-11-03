News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and LSU stack up

LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the calendar flips from October into November, the yearly matchup between Alabama and LSU now hones into view.

In the past, the winner decided who would represent the division at the SEC Championship Game. It's the first time since 2019, that both teams are ranked coming into the game. Both teams were on a bye week to close out October, but the Tigers come into this week's game on a two-game winning streak including an emphatic win against Ole Miss.

"Right now (LSU) is probably playing as well as anybody in the country," Nick Saban said. "They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications – they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up.

"We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."

With the game garnering even more hype as both teams sitting in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Tigers stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings.

*Used first LSU and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. LSU
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Jayden Daniels

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Josh Williams

TE Cam Latu

TE Mason Taylor

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Malik Nabers

LT Tyler Steen

LT Will Campbell

LG Javion Cohen

LG Miles Frazier

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Charles Turner III

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Anthony Bradford

RT JC Latham

RT Emery Jones Jr.

DE Tim Smith

DE Ali Gaye

NG DJ Dale

NG Jaquelin Roy

DE Byron Young

DT Mekhi Wingo

SAM Dallas Turner

JACK BJ Ojulari

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Micah Baskerville

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Greg Penn III

JACK Will Anderson

NICKEL Jay Ward

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Colby Richardson

DB Terrion Arnold

DB Mekhi Garner

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Greg Brooks Jr.

SS Jordan Battle

SS Joe Foucha

STAR Brian Branch
