TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the calendar flips from October into November, the yearly matchup between Alabama and LSU now hones into view.

In the past, the winner decided who would represent the division at the SEC Championship Game. It's the first time since 2019, that both teams are ranked coming into the game. Both teams were on a bye week to close out October, but the Tigers come into this week's game on a two-game winning streak including an emphatic win against Ole Miss.

"Right now (LSU) is probably playing as well as anybody in the country," Nick Saban said. "They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications – they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up.

"We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."

With the game garnering even more hype as both teams sitting in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Tigers stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings.

*Used first LSU and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*