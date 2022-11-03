Star Comparison: How Alabama and LSU stack up
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the calendar flips from October into November, the yearly matchup between Alabama and LSU now hones into view.
In the past, the winner decided who would represent the division at the SEC Championship Game. It's the first time since 2019, that both teams are ranked coming into the game. Both teams were on a bye week to close out October, but the Tigers come into this week's game on a two-game winning streak including an emphatic win against Ole Miss.
"Right now (LSU) is probably playing as well as anybody in the country," Nick Saban said. "They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications – they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up.
"We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."
With the game garnering even more hype as both teams sitting in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Tigers stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings.
*Used first LSU and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*
|Player
|Stars
|Players
|Stars
|
QB Bryce Young
|
QB Jayden Daniels
|
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
|
RB Josh Williams
|
TE Cam Latu
|
TE Mason Taylor
|
WR Traeshon Holden
|
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
|
WR Jermaine Burton
|
WR Kayshon Boutte
|
WR Kobe Prentice
|
WR Malik Nabers
|
LT Tyler Steen
|
LT Will Campbell
|
LG Javion Cohen
|
LG Miles Frazier
|
C Darrian Dalcourt
|
C Charles Turner III
|
RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
RG Anthony Bradford
|
RT JC Latham
|
RT Emery Jones Jr.
|
DE Tim Smith
|
DE Ali Gaye
|
NG DJ Dale
|
NG Jaquelin Roy
|
DE Byron Young
|
DT Mekhi Wingo
|
SAM Dallas Turner
|
JACK BJ Ojulari
|
MIKE Henry To'oTo'o
|
MIKE Micah Baskerville
|
WILL Jaylen Moody
|
WILL Greg Penn III
|
JACK Will Anderson
|
NICKEL Jay Ward
|
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
|
DB Colby Richardson
|
DB Terrion Arnold
|
DB Mekhi Garner
|
FS DeMarcco Hellams
|
FS Greg Brooks Jr.
|
SS Jordan Battle
|
SS Joe Foucha
|
STAR Brian Branch