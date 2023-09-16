Coming off last week’s disappointing loss to Texas, No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will look to rebound as it takes on South Florida (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

The game will be the first of three upcoming matchups between the two schools as the Crimson Tide will host the Bulls next season as well as in 2026. Alabama won its only previous meeting against South Florida, recording a 40-17 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2003.

Saturday’s game will likely feature a change in quarterback for Alabama as Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner is expected to start in place of Jalen Milroe. Bucher would become the 13th quarterback to start for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks this week’s matchup will play out.

Alabama 45, South Florida 10

South Florida may have the former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as their new coach but the Vols’ potent offense is not in place in Tampa yet. Golesh inherited a mess and the Bulls are not equipped to compete with Alabama for an extended period of time. Defensively the Bulls are in a complete rebuild and struggle covering the middle of the field and defending the run.

Everything Bama does well, USF struggles with and this should be an easy win for the Tide. The bigger question will be about the Bama quarterbacks and who plays and who looks good in Raymond James Stadium. I think Golesh is a strong enough offensive coach to put up some points but I see an easy win for the Tide.

— Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 55, South Florida 7

Regardless of who is at quarterback, Alabama players will want to make a statement after their disappointing performance against Texas. I expect the Crimson Tide to roll past an over-matched opponent in South Florida while setting the tone heading into SEC play next week.

I’m not sure how much this game will tell us about Alabama or its uncertainty behind center, but it should clear up some of the dark clouds hanging over the program at the moment. I’ll take the Crimson Tide 55-7 in this one.

— Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 52, South Florida 7

In typical Alabama fashion, it will respond in a major way following its defeat to Texas.

The Crimson Tide should play more than one quarterback the game after Jalen Milroe’s performance last week. That said, Texas is a good team this year and overall, the belief is that Alabama’s offense will play much better.

The Tide’s defense will be better after creating a total of zero turnovers last week. Overall, I’m just expecting a much more well-oiled machine this week with a focus on getting back to the standard.

Good week to clean things up with Ole Miss around the corner.

— Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 42, South Florida 13

Whoever is at QB for Alabama should not have near as much trouble against USF’s defense. This needs to be a get right game for the OL and get their mojo back.

The defense should be flying all over the field this game and pin their ears back and get after the QB. Alabama shouldn’t struggle this game.

— Jordan Harper, head basketball analyst

Alabama 56, South Florida 7

Alabama needs a response, and I think they’ll provide a good one on Saturday. South Florida is a game that the Crimson Tide can easily use to clean up some loose ends, along with sending a message to the country that they’re still around and shouldn’t be messed with.

I won’t be surprised to see the quarterback position change once, maybe twice throughout the game just to further escalate the position battle. However, I think even still with the uncertainty at the starting quarterback role, this is an easy game for Alabama to take care of business and get back on track.

— Dean Harrell, staff writer