After seeing its title hopes snuffed out in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last year, Alabama will have its eyes on revenge Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The No. 8 Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) will host No. 14 LSU (6-2, 4-1) at 6:45 p.m. CT in a game that will likely decide the SEC West title. Alabama enters the matchup as a 3-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks today’s game plays out.

Alabama 38, LSU 24

This is an interesting game because of the clash of styles and the poor LSU run defense this season. The Tigers lack the defense that has generally been a signature of their better teams and with Jalen Milroe and an improving run game, I think the Tide will be hard to contain on the ground and will improve those rushing stats again. Sacks are killing the overall rushing numbers this season for Alabama. The key to the game will be turnovers and I think the Tide end up +1 and pull off a 38-24 win over LSU to continue the improving offensive performances of the last few weeks. The Tigers have not turned the ball over much this season and I think they are due for a couple against one of the better defenses they've faced this season. If Alabama struggles to contain Jayden Daniels then things could get pretty interesting on Saturday. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 37, LSU 27

No one is going to totally shut down LSU's offense this season, but Alabama will slow the Tigers enough to win what could turn into a shootout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have been making big plays all year and will likely provide a few more highlights Saturday night. However, Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond should also be able to do some downfield damage against a struggling LSU defense. Alabama will make enough big plays to pull away in the fourth quarter. After that, it will turn to running back Jase McClellan to eat up the clock and choke out any chance of an upset. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 38, LSU 34

While this game doesn't exactly have the vibe of many matchups in recent memory, Saturday's game between Alabama and LSU is a tough one to make a concrete prediction on. Alabama's defense has responded and stepped up in a big way since the loss to Texas earlier in the season. The offense leaves a lot to be desired at this point of the season, though in recent weeks Milroe has taken big strides forward. With LSU's offense being one of the best in the country, that Alabama defense is set to be tested in a big way by Jaiden Daniels and co. In the end, I'm predicting that Alabama get just enough stops to escape with a win under the lights. — Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

LSU 31, Alabama 27

As much as I’d love to say Alabama pulls this one off, especially after that huge win against Tennessee, I can’t. Quarterback play will be the most important part of the game on Saturday and right now LSU have the better quarterback. Based on what we’ve seen from LSU thus far this year, you will have to score points to stay with them despite their defense and although Milroe has improved, I’m not sure if it’s enough. I do expect that Alabama defense to play at a tremendously high level, that said, I don’t think they will shut out the LSU defense putting some pressure on Alabama to score points. I think the Crimson Tide have success but there efforts fall short on Saturday for the second year in a row to Brian Kelly. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 35, LSU 28

While Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe’s confidence has been growing this season, I am going to steal one of Tony’s predictions here and say that another big game from running back Jase McClellan will make the difference Saturday. McClellan had a season-high 27 carries and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown against Tennesee. His production Saturday will help balance Alabama’s offense and take some pressure off of Milroe, in a game where a possession that ends without a score could be costly. On defense, Alabama’s secondary has been one of its stronger units and I think it will come up with a stop, or at least slow down LSU’s elite receivers enough to keep the Crimson Tide in the lead and pull out a season-defining win when it's all said and done. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 38, LSU 31

Alabama’s offense isn’t super explosive but does hit chunk plays a few times a game. They’re going to have to be able to sustain drives and take advantage of LSU’s poor 3rd down defense. That will be the key to Alabama keeping LSU’s elite offense off the field. I think Alabama’s defense will play inspired and motivated, but LSU will put up points. In the end, the difference is Alabama’s defense will be able to make a couple more stops than LSU — Jordan Harper, head basketball analyst

Alabama 38, LSU 31