South Carolina DL talks Alabama after spring visit

Xzavier McLeod, three-star defensive tackle from Camden High School in South Carolina, originally scheduled a visit to Alabama on March 26. He informed BamaInsider last week the plans were delayed. McLeod, however, reverted back to his original plan and visited Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

"The visit was great," McLeod said. "I got to see the coaches I have seen since the last time I was there (fall). I am happy I went.

"I attended practice on Saturday. The Alabama defense was very fast and very versatile. I love seeing that. I can't wait to watch how they perform."

McLeod said he is developing his relationship with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach. He did speak with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the unofficial visit.

"Coach Saban talked about NIL and how the (Alabama) program is run," he said. "He also said they really want me and need guys who are ready to play."

McLeod has received more than 20 scholarship offers including one from Alabama. He also has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, UNC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The defensive lineman will release finalists after more visits. He may return to Tuscaloosa sometime in April. He mentioned the development of the Tide's defensive linemen, his conversations with Coach Saban regarding NIL, and how Alabama is similar to a business as features standing out to him regarding his interest in the premier program.

McLeod registered 51 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three sacks during his junior season.

Watch junior season highlights!