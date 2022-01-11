Several players from Alabama enter NCAA transfer portal
As the 2021 season has come to a close, the roster management for the Alabama football team starts anew. Today we provide you with the latest updates from the transfer portal.
This story will be updated throughout January
Transfers out of Alabama as of January 2022
Paul Tyson - Quarterback (New to transfer portal)
Drew Sanders - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)
Jahleel Billingsley - Tight End (New to transfer portal)
Tommy Brown - Offensive lineman (New to transfer portal)
King Mwikuta - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)
Jackson Bratton
Linebacker
Transferred to UAB
Pierce Quick
Offensive Lineman
Transferred to: Georgia Tech
Xavier Williams
Receiver
Transferred to: Utah State
Marcus Banks
Corner
Transferred to: Mississippi State
Transfers in to Alabama as of January 2022
Jahmyr Gibbs
Running Back
From Georgia Tech
The Skinny: Gibbs is viewed as the top running back in the transfer portal. Through 12 games this season, he averaged 5.22 yards per carry, leading Georgia Tech with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back also has 36 receptions for 470 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He’s earned a 91.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of any running back in the nation.
Elias Ricks
Corner
From LSU
The Skinny: Ricks who is listed as a sophomore on LSU’s official football roster has played in a total of 16 games at LSU recording 31 tackles and five interceptions. Ricks is a former Rivals Five-star prospect and was rated as the no. 1 player out of the state of Florida in the Class of 2020.