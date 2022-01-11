 NCAA Transfer Portal, Alabama Crimson Tide
Several players from Alabama enter NCAA transfer portal

As the 2021 season has come to a close, the roster management for the Alabama football team starts anew. Today we provide you with the latest updates from the transfer portal.

This story will be updated throughout January

Transfers out of Alabama as of January 2022 

Paul Tyson - Quarterback (New to transfer portal)

Drew Sanders - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)

Jahleel Billingsley - Tight End (New to transfer portal)

Tommy Brown - Offensive lineman (New to transfer portal)

King Mwikuta - Outside linebacker (New to transfer portal)

Jackson Bratton

Linebacker

Transferred to UAB

Pierce Quick

Offensive Lineman

Transferred to: Georgia Tech

Xavier Williams

Receiver

Transferred to: Utah State

Marcus Banks

Corner

Transferred to: Mississippi State

Transfers in to Alabama as of January 2022 

Jahmyr Gibbs

Running Back

From Georgia Tech

The Skinny: Gibbs is viewed as the top running back in the transfer portal. Through 12 games this season, he averaged 5.22 yards per carry, leading Georgia Tech with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back also has 36 receptions for 470 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He’s earned a 91.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest mark of any running back in the nation.

Elias Ricks

Corner

From LSU

The Skinny: Ricks who is listed as a sophomore on LSU’s official football roster has played in a total of 16 games at LSU recording 31 tackles and five interceptions. Ricks is a former Rivals Five-star prospect and was rated as the no. 1 player out of the state of Florida in the Class of 2020.

Watch: Saban stops press conference to say something about his two leaders 

Nick Saban added running back Jahmyr Gibbs and corner Elias Ricks from the transfer portal this past December
Paul Tyson and Drew Sanders have entered the NCAA transfer portal
