Published Oct 9, 2024
SEC posts initial availability report for No. 7 Alabama vs South Carolina
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
After Kalen DeBoer provided a brief glance at Alabama’s injury status Wednesday morning, we now have a fuller look at where the Crimson Tide stands heading into its matchup against South Carolina on Saturday.

Alabama listed three players on this week’s initial mandated availability report posted by the SEC on Wednesday night. Wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law was labeled as questionable while linebacker Yhonzae Pierre is out against the Gamecocks.

Pierre posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday of himself in a hospital bed. DeBoer ruled Pierre out of Saturday's contest and said Alabama will evaluate things after the game.

Law was upgraded to questionable this week after being ruled out of Alabama's game against Vanderbilt. Law left the Tide's game against Georgia with a lower-body injury.

Prentice was knocked out of Alabama's clash against the Commodores after a big hit in the second quarter. DeBoer said Wednesday that both wide receivers are not back to full. fitness but have been progressing this week.

Alabama kicks off against South Carolina at 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

