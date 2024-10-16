SEC posts initial availability report for No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee

Following Kalen DeBoer’s positive injury update during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, news of Alabama’s impending reinforcements in the receiving corps was confirmed during this week’s initial availability report.

Alabama listed five players on the league’s mandated report as receivers Kobe Prentice (concussion) and Kendrick Law (lower-body) as well as cornerback Domani Jackson (lower body) were labeled probable. Meanwhile, edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre was labeled questionable and linebacker Cayden Jones was ruled out. No. 7 Alabama will travel to No. 11 Tennessee this weekend.

Prentice, who left last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt after taking a hit, was ruled out of last week’s game against South Carolina. Law has missed the last two games after suffering an injury against Georgia. He was listed as a game-time decision against South Carolina but did not make an appearance. Earlier in the day, DeBoer spoke positively about the statuses of both receivers.

"Just continue to work through practices," DeBoer said. "Feeling better and better about it each and every day."

Jackson was carted off the field during the second quarter of Alabama's game against South Carolina last weekend but returned to the field in the second half and eventually made the game-winning interception.

Last week, Pierre posted a photo on his Instagram story before undergoing surgery. The redshirt freshman was ruled out against South Carolina after appearing in each of Alabama’s first five games. Earlier in the day, DeBoer referred to him as “probable to questionable.”

Jones' injury is unknown at this time. The freshman linebacker has appeared in all six of Alabama's games this season, serving as a backup while also working on both kickoff teams and the punt return unit.

Tennessee will be without its leading tackler as linebacker Keenan Pili suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Volunteers' overtime victory against Florida last weekend. Pili is one of three Tennessee players listed as out for this week's matchup along with fellow linebacker Edwin Spillman and defensive back Jourdan Thomas. Running back Cameron Seldon is listed as questionable for the Volunteers while offensive lineman Lance Heard is labeled as probable.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

Alabama (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) will face off against Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ABC.