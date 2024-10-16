Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on three Alabama players

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer provided injury updates on a trio of Alabama players Wednesday. The Crimson Tide is dealing with a few knocks ahead of its clash against Tennessee on Saturday.

DeBoer gave an update on Crimson Tide wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law. Neither player appeared against South Carolina, while Law has been out for Alabama's last two games with a lower injury. DeBoer listed both players as probable during his weekly coaches teleconference Wednesday.

"Just continue to work through practices," DeBoer said. "Feeling better and better about it each and every day."

DeBoer also provided and update on linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, listing the redshirt freshman's status as "up in the air right now. Probable to questionable." Pierre did not play against South Carolina last week.

The Crimson Tide faces Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.