SEC Championship Teleconference: What Saban and Smart said
About: Nick Saban and Kirby Smart make their opening SEC Championship comments. We've organized the above video (which is just audio) with minute by minute topic that each coach discussed. Saban speaks at 30:38.
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart’s comments on the SEC Championship teleconference
1:22 Kirby Smart on Quinnen Williams
2:20 Was it inevitable to meet Alabama again
3:20 Smart on receiving corps
4:06 Smart on Alabama’s front seven
5:02 what is separating Alabama and Georgia right now compared to the rest of the SEC
5:40 Smart reflects on being DC at Alabama
7:30 Smart on what makes Tua so special
8:45 Smart on UGA secondary
10:45 Smart on 2007 at Alabama, what did you learn?
12:20 Smart talks about moving on from LSU game
14:45 Thoughts on Alabama’s new offense
16:20 How to stop Alabama’s offense
17:14 Update on Monty Rice
17:40 Improvement on Tua from Championship game to now
18:18 Improvement of Jake Fromm
19:03 How UGA has kept D’Andre Swift healthy
20:00 What clicked with the UGA running game
21:09: Thoughts on Cade Mays
21:50 Difference between UGA’s team in January compared to now
23:00 What challenge does Quinnen Williams present
24:05 UGA’s pass game vs. Alabama’s secondary
24:30 Smart on how Freshmen have matured
25:25 Thoughts on Adam Anderson
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s comments on the SEC Championship teleconference
30:38 Saban’s opening comments
32:06 Saban on playoffs, not all leagues are on the same playing field
33:40 Saban not happy with last two games during the first half
34:23 Thoughts on Jalen, shown great class
35:10 Thoughts on Mike Locksley
36:07 What has separated Alabama and Georgia
37:29 Thoughts on playing in SEC Championship game back in 2009
39:00 Saban knew UGA had a great chance to make it back to the SEC Championship game
40:12 Thoughts on Justin Fields
41:15 Saban comments on Kirby Smart, is he proud of him?
43:00 Saban talks overconfidence and mindset for UGA
44:25 Saban on Alabama’s offense and how it’s changed
45:29 Thoughts on Quinnen Williams
46:25 Saban on maintaining success while losing so many coaches
47:45 Success against former assistant coaches
48:55 Thoughts on LaBryan Ray
49:40 Keaton Anderson and will he play