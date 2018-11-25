About: Nick Saban and Kirby Smart make their opening SEC Championship comments. We've organized the above video (which is just audio) with minute by minute topic that each coach discussed. Saban speaks at 30:38.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart’s comments on the SEC Championship teleconference

1:22 Kirby Smart on Quinnen Williams

2:20 Was it inevitable to meet Alabama again

3:20 Smart on receiving corps

4:06 Smart on Alabama’s front seven

5:02 what is separating Alabama and Georgia right now compared to the rest of the SEC

5:40 Smart reflects on being DC at Alabama

7:30 Smart on what makes Tua so special

8:45 Smart on UGA secondary

10:45 Smart on 2007 at Alabama, what did you learn?

12:20 Smart talks about moving on from LSU game

14:45 Thoughts on Alabama’s new offense

16:20 How to stop Alabama’s offense

17:14 Update on Monty Rice

17:40 Improvement on Tua from Championship game to now

18:18 Improvement of Jake Fromm

19:03 How UGA has kept D’Andre Swift healthy

20:00 What clicked with the UGA running game

21:09: Thoughts on Cade Mays

21:50 Difference between UGA’s team in January compared to now

23:00 What challenge does Quinnen Williams present

24:05 UGA’s pass game vs. Alabama’s secondary

24:30 Smart on how Freshmen have matured

25:25 Thoughts on Adam Anderson

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s comments on the SEC Championship teleconference

30:38 Saban’s opening comments

32:06 Saban on playoffs, not all leagues are on the same playing field

33:40 Saban not happy with last two games during the first half

34:23 Thoughts on Jalen, shown great class

35:10 Thoughts on Mike Locksley

36:07 What has separated Alabama and Georgia

37:29 Thoughts on playing in SEC Championship game back in 2009

39:00 Saban knew UGA had a great chance to make it back to the SEC Championship game

40:12 Thoughts on Justin Fields

41:15 Saban comments on Kirby Smart, is he proud of him?

43:00 Saban talks overconfidence and mindset for UGA

44:25 Saban on Alabama’s offense and how it’s changed

45:29 Thoughts on Quinnen Williams

46:25 Saban on maintaining success while losing so many coaches

47:45 Success against former assistant coaches

48:55 Thoughts on LaBryan Ray

49:40 Keaton Anderson and will he play