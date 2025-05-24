Alabama softball's season ends with blowout loss at Oklahoma

Alabama softball’s season ended roughly 20 miles away from Oklahoma City. The Crimson Tide didn’t finish anywhere near that close when it came to reaching a third straight Women’s College World Series.

Alabama suffered a 13-2 blowout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, as the Sooners swept the Tide in this weekend’s Norman Super Regional. Oklahoma advanced to its ninth straight WCWS appearance with the win. Alabama (40-23) was the No. 15 national seed in this year’s tournament, while four-time defending national champion Oklahoma (50-7) earned the No. 2 national seed.

Alabama’s season unraveled during an ugly top of the third when Oklahoma rallied for eight runs on eight hits while teeing off on Tide pitchers Catelyn Riley and Jocelyn Briski. The Sooners surged on a mixture of long ball and small ball. Gabbie Garcia started the onslaught with a two-run home run to right. From there, Oklahoma’s next seven batters reached base to blow open the game.

Catelyn Riley took the loss for Alabama, giving up five earned runs on six hits while walking three over 2⅓ innings. Jocelyn Briski wasn’t any better, giving up four runs on four hits in relief without retiring a batter.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s anemic lineup continued to struggle in crucial situations. After Oklahoma took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the Tide wasted a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Salen Hawkins ripped a one-out double to right before Marlie Giles walked to put runners on first and second. However, Oklahoma starter Kierston Deal was able to strike out Abby Duchscherer and Larissa Preuitt to escape the jam.

Kali Heivilin and Marlie Giles hit solo home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively. However, those served as consolation prizes for Alabama, as the game was already well out of reach at that point.

Heivilin also provided a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth in what was her final at bat in an Alabama uniform. The senior went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run batted in on the afternoon. She was 6-for-11 with five RBIs and a pair of home runs during Alabama’s five games in the NCAA Tournament.

Heivilin's hit in the bottom of the fifth followed a single from Lauren Johnson. That marked the first time the Tide strung together back-to-back hits all weekend. Alabama went 1-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position during the super regional.

Deal earned the win, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four batters over four innings. Garcia had a pair of home runs while going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Ella Parker was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

Oklahoma's 13 runs Saturday were three more than the Sooners had scored in their four previous meetings against Alabama this season combined. Oklahoma won Game 1 of the super regional, 3-0, on Friday. During the regular-season series in Tuscaloosa, the Sooners beat the Tide 5-1 before suffering a 6-1 loss and a 2-1 defeat.