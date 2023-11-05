"You'd be playing more here than you are there," Saban said with a smile when the two spoke on the field.

Alabama coach Nick Saban shared a smile with former Alabama receiver Aaron Anderson after the Crimson Tide's 42-28 win Saturday. Then he delivered a message to the current LSU receiver.

Anderson was a five-star prospect and the No. 3 player in Louisiana from the Class of 2022. He redshirted and played in just one game for the Crimson Tide last season before he transferred to LSU on Dec. 18, 2022.

Part of a loaded Tigers wide receiver room, Anderson has just 12 catches for 59 yards and has three kick returns for 39 yards so far this season. He failed to record a reception during Saturday's game against Alabama.

Following the 2022/23 campaign, Alabama lost 18 scholarship players to the transfer portal. Saban was asked about the departures in August and while he did not mention anyone by name, said he was only really disappointed about one player who opted to take his talents away from Tuscaloosa.

Whether or not Anderson was the player in question will likely never be confirmed. However, Saban's comment to Anderson emphasizes that he would have been a key component of Alabama's wide receiver room this season.

Instead, Saban might have to game plan for Anderson over the next few seasons as he looks to make a name for himself with the Tigers.