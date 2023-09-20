TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has no plans of using a two-quarterback system during this weekend’s matchup against Ole Miss. However, Nick Saban did reveal who the Crimson Tide’s backup would be if starter Jalen Milroe goes down to injury.

“Right now Ty Simpson has been getting most of the work with the 2s,” Saban said during his post-practice press conference Wednesday. “I thought he did a good job when he came into the game [against South Florida], so he’s kind of earned the right to be in that position.

"I’m sure that he’ll continue to compete and try to get better and that’ll be good for us in the long term, and we want to develop every player that we have in that position and continue to work with all those guys so they all get reps and have a chance to improve."

Simpson replaced starter Tyler Booker during Alabama’s 17-3 victory at South Florida over the weekend. After entering the game late in the second quarter, the redshirt freshman completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and also added a game-clinching touchdown run from a yard out in the final minute. Through two appearances this season, Simpson has completed 6 of 10 passes for 78 yards to go with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Monday, Saban named Milroe his starting quarterback, stating the redshirt freshman "showed the leadership that I was looking for," despite not featuring against USF. Earlier Wednesday, Saban said he has not considered using a two-quarterback system this weekend.

No. 13 Alabama will welcome the No. 15 Rebels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.