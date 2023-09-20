Nick Saban announced Jalen Milroe as Alabama’s starting quarterback earlier this week, but does that mean the Crimson Tide’s quarterback cake is ready to serve? During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Saban commented on his team’s quarterback competition, which he previously described to baking a cake over the summer.

“I think the cake’s been in the oven, out of the oven an back in the oven,” Saban said. “I think it’s now ready to go.”

After starting Alabama’s first two games, Milroe didn’t see any action during the Crimson Tide’s 17-3 victory at South Florida over the weekend. Instead, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner got the start, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards while leading the offense to punts on each of his five drives. Buchner was later replaced by Ty Simpson, who completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.

Despite not taking a snap against South Florida, Milroe didn’t hang his head on the sideline, instead celebrating with his teammates following big plays. Saban has since praised the redshirt sophomore for his attitude, stating he “showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do.”

Through two games leads the team with a 171.60 passer rating, completing 27 of 40 throws (60%) for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also added 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

“He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys,” Saban said Monday. “Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

When asked Wednesday, Saban said he has not considered using a two-quarterback system for this week’s game against Ole Miss.

No. 13 Alabama will welcome the No. 15 Rebels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.