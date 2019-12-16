Freshman Trey Sanders was seen participating in individual drills with the rest of the running backs for the first time since breaking his foot during fall camp. Following practice, head coach Nick Saban said the five-star back has been cleared to do on-the-field work but stated that Alabama does not expect him to be able to play against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

While the biggest news from Alabama’s practice Monday centered around two players who weren’t in attendance , the return of a future star also garnered plenty of attention.

Sanders was rated as the top running back and No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class. The 6-foot, 214-pounder is thought to be a potential game-changing back and had famously stated that he plans on winning the Heisman Trophy during his freshman season.

Monday, Sanders was wearing a black, no-contact jersey during drills. At one point during the workout, he went over to the side where he was tended to by trainers.

Saban also provided an injury update on two other Crimson Tide players, ruling tight end Miller Forristall (voice box) as probable and defensive lineman D.J. Dale (knee) as doubtful for the Citrus Bowl.

Dale missed the games against Western Carolina and Auburn with a knee injury, while Forristall suffered his voice box injury against Arkansas on Oct. 26. Dale was absent from practice Monday, while Forristall was leading the tight ends in drills.

“D.J. Dale has not responded very well to treatment and medications to try to get him in the position where he might be able to play in this game, so he is doubtful,” Saban said. “We’re going to explore other protocols to try to get him better.

“I think Miller Forristall probably has a good chance to be able to come back and play in the game. It just depends on how he responds to the activity and the contact.”

Alabama could see another addition to practice later in the week by way of early enrollment. Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period, meaning that players can sign and enroll early in school. In the past, Alabama has had such players participate in the team in bowl preparation.

“We may have someone later in the week,” Saban said, “but until they sign I guess we won’t have any comment on that.”

No. 13 Alabama will play No. 14 Michigan on Jan 1 at noon inside of Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.