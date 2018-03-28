TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s something Nick Saban has been thinking about. To use the head coach's words: “A lot, actually”



Following Alabama’s fourth spring practice, Saban was asked about his team’s kicking situation and whether or not he would consider using a two-kicker system again this season. Last year, Alabama used walk-on Andy Pappanastos as its primary kicker while sending out punter JK Scott for longer field goals. With both players gone from this year’s team, Alabama is back to square one on special teams.

“We’ve only had kicking one day so far in the four days that we’ve practiced,” Saban said during his post-practice news conference. “It was very windy when we did it, but I was encouraged by the improvement that we made.”