MOBILE, Ala. — Ross Pierschbacher wants you to take this article with a grain of salt. The former Alabama offensive lineman was hesitant when asked to predict the Crimson Tide’s starting line next season.

“Oh gosh, you want me to do a prediction?” Pierschbacher questioned begrudgingly. “All these guys are going to see this and text me or something.”

After some poking and prodding, the offensive lineman eventually gave in. Taking account a four-game suspension to starting left guard Deonte Brown to start to the season, Pierschbacher listed his prediction from left to right: Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Jedrick Wills.

Three out of the five offensive linemen in Pierschbacher are former staters. Leatherwood started all 15 games at right guard last season, while Wills started all 15 games at right tackle. Womack spent last year as a reserve after suffering a broken foot during fall camp. However, the 6-foot-7, 325-pounder started the entire 2017 season at right tackle.

Perhaps the most interesting member of Pierschbacher’s prediction is Ekiyor. Entering his sophomore season, the former four-star recruit played in four games last season while serving as a reserve. Ekiyor, 6-foot-3, 342 pounds, spent time at both guard and center and is capable of filling either hole next season.

“He’s a really promising young interior offensive lineman,” Pierschbacher said. “His power is raw. He’s really a beast. All three interior positions I think he can play, so it’s really just trying to find a spot for him on the field.”

As Pierschbacher mentioned, Alabama will start the season without Brown. According to The Athletic, the starting left guard will miss the first four games of next season. It’s also conceivable that Ekiyor could begin the season at left guard and then slide to center when Brown returns.

Pierschbacher made the switch from guard to center before his senior season but had the offseason to acclimate himself to his new position. While such a move would be more difficult in the middle of the season, the former Alabama lineman feels confident Ekiyor would be up for the challenge if called upon.

“I think the coaching staff does such a good job of getting these guys prepared regardless of where they are going to play,” Pierschbacher said. “They’re going to have to create depth regardless. So even if he’s starting at one position or the other, he’s going to have to take reps at both because if someone goes down he’s going to go there.”

Pierschbacher isn’t ready to write off Owens, either. Last season Owens served as the backup center while also spending time as a reserve tackle. Entering his redshirt junior season, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman will be one of the most experienced players in the unit.

“He’s got experience (at center),” Pierschbacher said. “He’s got game experience as well at center. Playing there last year, he’s real knowledgeable.”

As for the rest of Alabama’s line, the switch from right guard to left tackle might be a more natural fit for Leatherwood, who came to Alabama as the No. 1 tackle in the 2017 class. However, the former five-star will still have to battle 6-foot-7, 313-pound Scott Lashley, who has one of the highest ceilings of any Crimson Tide lineman.

Even if Pierschbacher’s forecast doesn’t play out, Alabama will have plenty of options. On top of the players returning, the Crimson Tide brings in one of its best offensive line classes in recent years.

Pierschbacher is already familiar with early enrollee Pierce Quick, who joined the team in December. He called the four-star lineman a “great guy” and predicted that he’d have a “really great career.”

Alabama also brought in the No. 1 tackle in the 2019 class in Evan Neal, who stands in at a whopping 6-foot-7, 360 pounds. In addition, the Crimson Tide’s class features four-stars Darrian Dalcourt and Amari Kight and three-star Tanner Bowles.

“All those guys are talented, so take my opinion with a grain of salt,” Pierschbacher said. “What do I know? My prediction’s probably wrong.”