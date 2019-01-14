Now that we know which Alabama underclassmen are leaving early for the NFL Draft, we have a better understanding of how the Crimson Tide might look next season.

Before we get started, here are a few things to consider: Only incoming freshmen who have signed their National Letter of Intent were included on the depth chart. It’s still very early in the offseason, so this list could change depending on future transfers. Only scholarship players were included in the depth chart. Current suspensions are not reflected.

With all that said, here is our first projected depth chart for the 2019 season.



QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr.

Jalen Hurts, Sr. (listed in NCAA transfer database)

Mac Jones, R-So.

Paul Tyson, Fr./ Taulia Tagovailoa, Fr.

Explanation: Hurts, who graduated in December, is listed in the NCAA’s transfer database and appears likely to move on for his senior season. After that, things are pretty straightforward. Tua Tagovailoa returns as the starter after his stellar sophomore season, while Jones should step into the backup role if Hurts leaves. Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa will provide depth on what will be a talented quarterbacks room.

RB

Najee Harris, Jr.

Brian Robinson, Jr.

Trey Sanders, Fr.

Jerome Ford, So.

Explanation: Alabama lost two of its top three rushers in Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs. However, the Crimson Tide will still feature a loaded backfield. Najee Harris should slide into the starting role, while Brian Robinson will be in line for a breakout season. Sanders, the No. 2 overall player in the 2019 class, claimed that he’d win the Heisman Award as a freshman. That might be a stretch, but the five-star back could certainly make a big impact early on.

TE

Kedrick James, Jr.

Michael Parker, R-Fr.

Jahleel Billingsley, Fr.

TE-H

Miller Forristall, R-Jr.

Major Tennison, Jr.

Explanation: Alabama’s depth at tight end took a major blow as it lost its two starters in Hale Hentges and Irv Smith Jr. Furthermore, it’s unknown if James will still be facing a suspension that saw him miss both of the Crimson Tide’s games in the College Football Playoff last season. Forristall projects to step up as the leader of the group and could finally have his breakout year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2017.

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Jr.

Scott Lashley, R-Jr.

Tommy Brown, R-Fr.

Elliot Baker, R-Sr.

LG

Deonte Brown, R-Jr.

Emil Ekiyor, So.

Darrian Dalcourt, Fr.

C

Chris Owens, R-Jr.

Emil Ekiyor, So.

Hunter Brannon, R-So.

RG

Matt Womack, R-Sr.

Pierce Quick, Fr.

Tanner Bowles, Fr.

RT

Jedrick Wills, Jr.

Evan Neal, Fr.

Kendall Randolph, R-So.

Amari Kight, Fr.

Explanation: Alabama lost two starters from last year’s line in center Ross Pierschbacher and left tackle Jonah Williams. However, this year’s line could still feature four former starters. Womack, who started 15 games at right tackle in 2017, could slide into the right guard spot as Leatherwood replaces Williams at left tackle. Owens and Ekiyor appear set to battle for the center spot left behind by Pierschbacher. One of those two might also start the year at left guard as The Athletic reported that Brown will miss the first four games of the season due to suspension.

WR Z

Henry Ruggs III, Jr.

Xavier Williams, So.

John Metchie, Fr.

WR X

DeVonta Smith, Jr.

Tyrell Shavers, R-So.

Slade Bolden, So.

WR H

Jerry Jeudy, Jr.

Jaylen Waddle, So.

Chadarius Townsend, R-So

Explanation: Alabama will once again be loaded as it returns its top four wide receivers. Shavers and Williams could be in a position to take on a bigger role this season.

DE

Raekwon Davis, Sr.

Stephon Wynn, So.

Braylen Ingraham, Fr.

DT

Phidarian Mathis, R-So.

Christian Barmore, R-Fr.

D.J. Dale, Fr.

Tevita Musika, Sr.

DE

La’Bryan Ray, Jr.

Antonio Alfano, Fr.

Justin Eboigbe, Fr.

Explanation: Alabama received good news as Davis elected to return for his senior season. While the 6-foot-7, 316-pound defensive lineman had an underwhelming junior year, he should lead the unit next season. Mathis’ ability to fill in for departing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will be crucial to the Crimson Tide’s success, while Ray offers a solid replacement for Isaiah Buggs at defensive end. Alfano is one of the most exciting prospects in Alabama’s 2019 class and could contribute early.



Sam

Terrell Lewis, Sr.

Christopher Allen, R-So.

Ben Davis, R-Jr.

King Mwikuta, Fr.

Mike

Dylan Moses, Jr.

Joshua McMillon, R-Sr.

Markail Benton, R-So. /Jaylen Moody, So.

Will

Ale Kaho, so.

Markail Benton, R-So.

Shane Lee, Fr.

Christian Harris, Fr.

Jack

Anfernee Jennings, R-Sr.

Eyabi Anoma, So.

Cameron Latu, So.

Jarez Parks, R-Fr.

Kevin Harris, Fr.

Explanation: With the loss of Mack Wilson, Alabama could elect to move Moses to Mike linebacker, handing him signal-calling duties. Kaho, Benton and McMillon are all candidates to start beside Moses. We went with Kaho due to the strides he made during the season. The former four-star recruit entered Alabama late in fall camp last year and should benefit from a full offseason.

On the outside, Alabama benefited from Jennings’ decision to return for his redshirt senior season. He and Lewis could provide a dangerous pass-rushing tandem provided they are able to stay healthy. Sophomores Eyabi Anoma and Cameron Latu should also take on bigger roles.

CB



Trevon Diggs, Sr.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-Fr.

Jeffery Cater, Fr.

Marcus Banks, Fr.

CB



Patrick Surtain II, So.

Josh Jobe, So.

Nigel Knott, R-Jr.

Brandon Turnage, Fr.

Star

Shyheim Carter, Sr.

Jared Mayden, Sr.

Kyriq McDonald, R-So.

S

Jared Mayden, Sr.

Shyheim Carter, Sr.

Jordan Battle, Fr.

S

Xavier McKinney, Jr.

Daniel Wright, Jr.

Eddie Smith, So.

DeMarcco Hellams, Fr.

Explanation: Alabama would have had a lot more depth had Deionte Thompson and Saivion Smith not declared for the NFL Draft over the weekend. However, Alabama is still in good shape. The Crimson Tide returns 4 of 5 starting defensive backs from its nickel package and 5 of 6 starting defensive backs from its dime package. Diggs returns from a season-ending foot injury, while Surtain should improve on an impressive freshman season. Shyheim Carter offers versatility and could remain at Star or move to safety alongside McKinney if needed.

PK

Will Reichard, Fr.

KO

Joseph Bulovas, R-So.

P

Skyler DeLong, So./Will Reichard, Fr.

KR



Trevon Diggs, Sr./Brian Robinson, Jr.

Henry Ruggs III, Jr./ Najee Harris, Jr.

PR

Jaylen Waddle, So.

Trevon Diggs, Sr.

Henry Ruggs III, Jr.

Holder

Mac Jones, R-So.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr.

LS

Thomas Fletcher, Jr./Scott Meyer, R-Jr.

Explanation: Reichard is one of the most anticipated arrivals in Alabama’s 2019 class. The Hoover, Ala., native is rated as the No. 1 kicker in his class and can also punt. Waddle was electric as a punt returner during his freshman season, while Diggs could step in for Jacobs as the Crimson Tide’s main kick returner.