NIcholas Singleton, four-star running back from Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania, is aware of Alabama with a pair of commitments at his position in its current class, Emmanuel Henderson and L'e'Veon Moss. He took a the trip to Tuscaloosa for an official visit for a closer look.

Singleton visiting Alabama proves at least a couple of things: He isn't afraid of competition, and Alabama remains interested in the highly-talented prospect from the Northeast.

"They honestly really just said I can still commit and they can take me as a running back," Singleton said when asked about Alabama's numbers in the backfield. "The numbers don't really matter to me. I like to step up and compete for my position."

The conversations with Nick Saban and Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie were extensive throughout the weekend.

"Coach G was really cool," he said. "We were just going over the different formations they run, how competitive the running back room is and how I can fit in real well in it.