"I decided on Alabama due to the relationships that I built with Coach Kap over a long period of time and the people there and their training staff, especially with Coach Dave Ballou and (others)," Carroll told Rivals. "And then, Coach DeBoer, I believe in what he's building, and the rest of the guys in my class that have been committing and going there, so it's going to be a great class."

Carroll chose the Crimson Tide due to his tight bond with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic — a relationship that dates back to Kapilovic's time at Michigan State . The training staff, led by director of sports performance David Ballou , and the vision of head coach Kalen DeBoer also played factors in Carroll's decision.

Alabama has landed a commitment from 2025 four-star offensive tackle Michael Carroll out of Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pound Carroll is a Rivals250 prospect, ranking 185th nationally. He also ranks as the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2025 class. He has garnered nearly 30 scholarship offers.

He expanded on why he chose the Crimson Tide.

"Just the future and the vision they have and they see from me there," Carroll explained. "And how I'm not a guy, I'm the guy, so this is a great family place for me."

Carroll took his official visit in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. The energy, people and culture all stood out to the offensive lineman and he was comfortable committing at the conclusion the trip.

"The people, the players, and the way they operate down there, and just wanting to be great," Carroll said about what stood out on the official visit.

Carroll is unsure if he will take any additional official visits moving forward, but he is still considering checking out Penn State with his family.

Carroll is the first offensive lineman to join Alabama's 2025 class. The Crimson Tide currently have 13 commits in the class, ad rank No. 4 in the national team rankings.