Rivals100 guard Rylan Griffen commits to Alabama basketball

Hours before breaking this season’s revamped roster, Alabama basketball put the finishing touches on next year’s haul. The Crimson Tide added a fifth member to its 2022 class Tuesday afternoon as four-star shooting guard Rylan Griffen committed Alabama over Auburn, Kansas State, N.C. State and Oklahoma State.

Griffen is rated as the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 70 overall player in next year’s class. He is Alabama’s fourth Rival100 member in next year’s class, joining five-star forward Brandon Miller (No. 12 overall), four-star point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 25 overall) and four-star center Noah Clowney (No. 43 overall). The Tide’s 2022 class also includes three-star JUCO power forward Nick Pringle.

"In the current state of college basketball with the new transfer portal rules, it’s not going to be often that you see programs sign five prospects in the early signing period as talented as the group Nate Oats and his staff have assembled," Rivals analyst Rob Cassidy said. "The Crimson Tide locked up a class that will have staying power in the top 10, regardless of additions made by other programs currently involved with highly ranked prospects.

"Landing Griffen to go along with four other really talented prospects solidifies that Alabama will stay towards the top of the SEC standings for the foreseeable future and gives the Crimson Tide a chance to build on last season’s Sweet 16 run."

Griffen visited Alabama late last month, telling Rivals that Tide coaches believe he will fit in perfectly to Nate Oats’ system. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound scorer should help Alabama reload at the guard position as Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford and JD Davison are all candidates to leave for next year’s NBA Draft.

“Griffen has a smooth floor game, with the ability to pass, shoot, and handle,” Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw said. “He is able to get to his spots on the floor and make a play. He uses his length well, and as he continues to add more strength he should become more of a force defensively. There is a lot of production already there for Griffin, with some upside still to go.”

Griffen is expected to be the final member of Alabama’s 2022 class, which currently sits inside the top 10 in the Rivals rankings. Last year, the Tide finished No. 11 in the rankings, bringing in a five-star talent in Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusaun Holt.

Alabama is set to tip off its season later Tuesday night as it hosts Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Colesium.