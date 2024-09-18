Advertisement

Tide Pod: Alabama batters Wisconsin, improves to 3-0

Tide Pod: Alabama batters Wisconsin, improves to 3-0

Jack and Tony recaps Alabama's win over Wisconsin.

 • Jack Knowlton
Everything Kalen DeBoer said at his Monday press conference

Everything Kalen DeBoer said at his Monday press conference

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters Monday at his weekly press conference.

 • Jack Knowlton
Former President Donald Trump to attend Alabama's game against Georgia

Former President Donald Trump to attend Alabama's game against Georgia

Trump will attend Alabama's matchup against Georgia.

 • Jack Knowlton
Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama's game-changer on special teams

Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama's game-changer on special teams

Kalen DeBoer broke down several parts of Alabama's special teams

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama has only shown a “small volume” of its Swarm Defense so far

Alabama has only shown a “small volume” of its Swarm Defense so far

Alabama defense coordinator Kane Wommack discussed the Tide's defensive gameplan thus far.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Sep 18, 2024
Alabama continues to press for four-star Auburn ATH commit Derick Smith
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
