Tide Pod: Alabama batters Wisconsin, improves to 3-0
Jack and Tony recaps Alabama's win over Wisconsin.
• Jack Knowlton
Everything Kalen DeBoer said at his Monday press conference
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters Monday at his weekly press conference.
• Jack Knowlton
Former President Donald Trump to attend Alabama's game against Georgia
Trump will attend Alabama's matchup against Georgia.
• Jack Knowlton
Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama's game-changer on special teams
Kalen DeBoer broke down several parts of Alabama's special teams
• Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama has only shown a “small volume” of its Swarm Defense so far
Alabama defense coordinator Kane Wommack discussed the Tide's defensive gameplan thus far.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama continues to press for four-star Auburn ATH commit Derick Smith
